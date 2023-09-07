Search icon

News

07th Sep 2023

Night train between Paris and Berlin to leave station again after nine years

Charlie Herbert

Paris Berlin night train

The service will be up and running before the end of the year

A night train from Paris to Berlin will be running once again this year, nine years after the service was cancelled.

Two of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, and two of the most significant capitals in the world, will once again be linked by direct train later this year.

Austrian rail operator ÖBB has announced the train will return on December 11 and will run three trips per week, before becoming a daily service in October 2024.

It will make stops in Strasbourg, Mannheim, Erfurt and Halle, the TimeOut reports.

According to travel expert The Man in Seat 61, the timetable for the journey will see the train depart from Paris’s Gare de l’Est at 7.12pm and will stop at Strasbourg, Frankfurt, Erfurt and Berlin Südkreuz before arriving at Berlin’s main station at 8.26am.

In the Berlin-to-Paris direction, the train will stop at Halle instead of Berlin Südkreuz, and will run slightly later, leaving at 8.18pm and arriving at 10.24am the next day. 

The fact that the train will arrive at Gare de l’Est in Paris is good news for Brits as well, with the Eurostar just a 10-minute walk away at the Gare du Nord.

It is expected that ticket prices will be in line with other services run by ÖBB’s sleeper arm, NightJet, which start at around €50 for a bed in a shared ‘couchette’ cabin.

Tickets for the service should go on sale in October.

Someone let Infernal know.

Related links:

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

Tourist hit with shock restaurant fee — for cutting sandwich in half

Topics:

Berlin,Europe,Paris,Trains,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

airlines

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

By Steve Hopkins

‘I lost £1,050 dream break because of a little known passport rule’

Holiday

‘I lost £1,050 dream break because of a little known passport rule’

By JOE

Airline ‘lose’ woman’s luggage for two months despite £35 item showing it was at airport

Air Travel

Airline ‘lose’ woman’s luggage for two months despite £35 item showing it was at airport

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sainsbury’s store evacuated after people suffer ‘breathing difficulties’

News

Sainsbury’s store evacuated after people suffer ‘breathing difficulties’

By Charlie Herbert

Supermarket bosses sign letter to MPs warning of dangers of no-deal Brexit

Brexit

Supermarket bosses sign letter to MPs warning of dangers of no-deal Brexit

By Reuben Pinder

BBC star Douglas Henshall faces huge backlash over conspiracy the Queen’s coffin is empty

queen death

BBC star Douglas Henshall faces huge backlash over conspiracy the Queen’s coffin is empty

By April Curtin

Finally, an iPhone battery that will last a long, long time

Apple

Finally, an iPhone battery that will last a long, long time

By JOE

UK uni fined for giving students equivalent of 300 cups of coffee for an experiment

Coffee

UK uni fined for giving students equivalent of 300 cups of coffee for an experiment

By Alex Finnis

Queen to permanently leave Buckingham Palace after recovering from covid

Buckingham Palace

Queen to permanently leave Buckingham Palace after recovering from covid

By Charlie Herbert

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

Jesse Lingard to feature in behind closed doors friendly for Premier League side

Football

Jesse Lingard to feature in behind closed doors friendly for Premier League side

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo says the rivalry with Lionel Messi is over

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says the rivalry with Lionel Messi is over

By Callum Boyle

Kevin Costner’s ex says she’ll have to get a job after child support is halved to $63k a month

celebrity news

Kevin Costner’s ex says she’ll have to get a job after child support is halved to $63k a month

By Charlie Herbert

Fans demand DNA test for Ronaldinho lookalike

Football

Fans demand DNA test for Ronaldinho lookalike

By JOE

David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

Arsenal

David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

How “lofi beats to relax/study to” YouTube channels define the melancholy of a generation

chillout

How “lofi beats to relax/study to” YouTube channels define the melancholy of a generation

By Wil Jones

Betty White’s cause of death revealed

Betty White

Betty White’s cause of death revealed

By Kieran Galpin

Here’s the gripping new trailer for ‘Peaky Blinders’ season 3

Cillian Murphy

Here’s the gripping new trailer for ‘Peaky Blinders’ season 3

By Laura Holland

Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose 13 times as FA reveal reasons behind ban

Football

Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose 13 times as FA reveal reasons behind ban

By Callum Boyle

Nate Diaz cleared of taking cannabis by NSAC but could still face drugs ban

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz cleared of taking cannabis by NSAC but could still face drugs ban

By Patrick McCarry

Five seconds that pretty much sum up Wayne Rooney’s European debut for Everton

Europa League

Five seconds that pretty much sum up Wayne Rooney’s European debut for Everton

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories