Night train between Paris and Berlin to leave station again after nine years

A night train from Paris to Berlin will be running once again this year, nine years after the service was cancelled.

Two of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, and two of the most significant capitals in the world, will once again be linked by direct train later this year.

Austrian rail operator ÖBB has announced the train will return on December 11 and will run three trips per week, before becoming a daily service in October 2024.

It will make stops in Strasbourg, Mannheim, Erfurt and Halle, the TimeOut reports.

According to travel expert The Man in Seat 61, the timetable for the journey will see the train depart from Paris’s Gare de l’Est at 7.12pm and will stop at Strasbourg, Frankfurt, Erfurt and Berlin Südkreuz before arriving at Berlin’s main station at 8.26am.

In the Berlin-to-Paris direction, the train will stop at Halle instead of Berlin Südkreuz, and will run slightly later, leaving at 8.18pm and arriving at 10.24am the next day.

Timings for the new Paris-Berlin Nightjet sleeper due to start with the December timetable change are starting to emerge. #exciting h/t @tgvpix pic.twitter.com/eCzjJ0XKse — The Man in Seat 61 (@seatsixtyone) August 25, 2023

The fact that the train will arrive at Gare de l’Est in Paris is good news for Brits as well, with the Eurostar just a 10-minute walk away at the Gare du Nord.

It is expected that ticket prices will be in line with other services run by ÖBB’s sleeper arm, NightJet, which start at around €50 for a bed in a shared ‘couchette’ cabin.

Tickets for the service should go on sale in October.

