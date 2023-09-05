Netflix drops first trailer for Chicken Run 2

It’s been 23 years

Netflix have announced that the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel will be dropping on the streaming service this December.

In a tweet posted to Netflix’s Twitter account, they revealed that Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, will be available on December 15, just in time for Christmas viewings.

They wrote in the tweet: “‘Last time we broke out of a chicken farm, well this time we’re breaking in!’

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches on Netflix 15 December!”

The official premise for the film according to Wikipedia reads as follows: “After successfully escaping from Tweedy’s farm in a daring and risky manner, Ginger has discovered her ideal place – an idyllic island bird sanctuary where the entire flock can live in harmony, without any risks from humans.

“With the arrival of Ginger and Rocky’s new daughter, Molly, it appears that Ginger’s fairytale ending has finally come true. However, the entire chicken population is now confronted with a menacing and new danger on the mainland.

“Determined to safeguard their freedom, even if it means endangering it, Ginger and her team are determined to break in.”

The film stars Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Imelda Staunton, and many more in what is sure to be a real Christmas classic.

Check out the trailer below:

