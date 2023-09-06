Netflix reveals every major movie still to come in 2023

Some of the biggest stars in the world are appearing in Netflix movies still to come later this year.

Netflix have revealed every major movie still to come to the streaming service this September, October, November and December! From huge blockbusters to powerful documentaries to Oscar hopefuls, Netflix has all of the bases covered for the rest of 2023, starting with…

NETFLIX SEPTEMBER MOVIES

SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECRET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA (Sep 6)

Through compelling on-screen interviews and verite, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America’s most beloved and trusted institutions.

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT (Sept 15)

After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?

EL CONDE (Sept 15)

The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonour and family conflicts.

THE SAINT OF SECOND CHANCES (Sept 19)

Mike Veeck (Charlie Day) grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name is both legendary and notorious in professional baseball, introducing the fun at the ballpark that we now take for granted: giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. So when Bill invites Mike along for one last hurrah with the White Sox in 1975, Mike figures this is his chance to prove himself to his dad.

SPY KIDS: ARMAGEDDON (Sept 22)

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. Cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen and D.J. Cotrona.

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR (Sept 27)

A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. Directed by Wes Anderson, the cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade.

NETFLIX OCTOBER MOVIES

REPTILE (Oct 6)

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone.

FAIR PLAY (Oct 13)

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement. Cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich and Eddie Marsan.

THE DEVIL ON TRIAL (Oct 17)

The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defence in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary documentary forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

OLD DADS (Oct 20)

Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987. Cast includes Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, with Burr also writing and directing.

PAIN HUSTLERS (Oct 27)

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices.

SISTER DEATH (October TBD)

In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

NETFLIX NOVEMBER MOVIES

WINGWOMEN (Nov 1)

Best friends Carole and Alex are two master thieves – they’re both attractive and ruthless, and remain undefeated. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them in one last job – unlike any they’ve done before. They don’t realise the mission will turn out to be very different from what they expected. Cast includes Adèle Exharchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent and Manon Bresch.

NYAD (Nov 3)

A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.

SLY (Nov 3)

For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.

THE KILLER (Nov 10)

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Directed by David Fincher (The Social Network, Gone Girl) and a cast including Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell and Tilda Swinton.

STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (Nov 15)

Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history. This documentary adaptation uses vivid animations that illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary. Leading female academics and activists to guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture.

BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! (Nov 16)

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Cast includes Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

RUSTIN (Nov 17)

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organisers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologised for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. A huge Oscar favourite for Netflix, the cast includes Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, CCH Pounder, and Jeffrey Wright.

LEO (Nov 21)

Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (voiced by Adam Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (voiced by Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

FAMILY SWITCH (Nov 30)

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Cast includes Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms.

NUOVO OLIMPO (Nov TBC)

Set in the late 1970s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other.

NETFLIX DECEMBER MOVIES

MAY DECEMBER (Dec 1)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Directed by Todd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There), the cast includes Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

THE ARCHIES (Dec TBD)

Set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers – Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Dec 8)

A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Directed by Sam Esmail (Homecoming, Mr. Robot), the cast includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET (Dec 15)

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in! Voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey and Imelda Staunton.

MAESTRO (Dec 20)

One of Netflix’s major Oscar favourites, Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. Directed by Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), the cast includes Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman.

REBEL MOON – PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE (Dec 22)

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. Directed by Zack Snyder (Man Of Steel, 300), the cast for the huge Netflix blockbuster includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins.

