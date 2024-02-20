New car tax changes from April 1 will hit hybrid, diesel and petrol drivers

Motorists have been warned of higher charges

Drivers of hybrid, diesel and petrol vehicles are set to face tax hikes from April 1.

Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) is set to rise in line with Retail Price Index (RPI) rates of inflation.

HMRC has calmed drivers by saying that charges “will remain unchanged in real terms”.

However, the fact remains that drivers will still be paying more.

The VED is based off each vehicle’s age and pollution levels, and so the amount that you will pay depends on your vehicle.

For the time being, electric vehicle owners are exempt from VED charges, but this looks like it may change from April 2025.

People who purchased brand new vehicles worth over £40,000 within the last 5 years are set to be hit hardest by April’s increases, as they face the additional Expensive Car Supplement. From April, this will go up to £410 for the year, compared to £390 for the preceding year.

Vehicles that were registered post-April 2017 will pay £10 more per year, coming to a total of £190, via the Daily Star.

For cars that were registered on or after March 1, 2001, the tax you will pay depends on the vehicle’s emissions levels.

For those in the highest Band M category, they will be paying £40 more over the year, bringing the charge to £735 for the year.