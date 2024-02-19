Search icon

19th Feb 2024

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Charlie Herbert

It could land you with a £1,000 fine

The DVLA (Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency) is warning drivers in the UK to check their driving licenses if they passed their test before 2015.

Motorists are being urged to check their licenses haven’t expired, as licenses run out every 10 years.

According to MoneySavingExpert.com, more than two million people have an out-of-date driving licence, and are at risk of being hit with a hefty fine.

So, anyone who got their last license before 2015 is at risk of getting caught and fined for driving with an expired licence.

The ID must be renewed every 10 years so that the photo is a true likeness of the driver.

Failing to return an expired licence to the DVLA is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

The expiry date on your license is displayed in section 4b on the front of the card.

It costs just £14 to renew your license online, with applications for a new license usually processed within five days. Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at WeBuyAnyCar said: “To drive anywhere legally, you must hold a valid driving licence which has the most up to date and correct details of your name, date of birth and full address. If you know your license is about to expire, or your personal details have changed, it’s crucial you update your licence.

“If drivers don’t have a valid licence, the DVLA warn you could be fined £1,000 and even risk having your vehicle seized. This will be a much heavier price to pay than the cost of updating your licence which starts from £14.”

It’s not just current drivers who should make sure their license is in date, with Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation saying: “There are good reasons to keep licences up to date, beyond the basic legal requirement.

“They are also a widely accepted form of ID and will certainly be required if you are ever stopped by police.”

Driving,driving licence,DVLA

