16th Sep 2023

Netflix has just added an incredible and overlooked heist movie

Rory Cashin

All we will say is… Enjoy!

We love introducing audiences to movies that they might have completely overlooked, and Logan Lucky is absolutely one of those movies. We rank it alongside the likes of The Nice Guys, Emily The Criminal, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Side Effects… grown up movies for grown ups that aren’t afraid to also be massively entertaining… but also which went completely under the radar during their cinematic release.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy), the absolutely stacked cast includes Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston and Sebastian Stan.

The plot revolves around two brothers (Tatum and Driver, both channeling the opposite of whatever George Clooney’s energy was in the Ocean’s movies) who are planning a major heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. They decide they’ll need the help of a talented safe cracker Joe Bang (Daniel Craig, absolutely going to town on his particular accent), but first they’ll need to get him out of prison…

Logan Lucky was a flop at cinemas

The movie cost a relatively cheap $29 million to produce, but made just $48 million at the global box office, so by the rule-of-thumb for cinema success (i.e. it needs to make at least twice its budget to make a profit), Logan Lucky was unfortunately a bit of a commercial flop.

Having said that, those who did see it absolutely loved it, with critics rating it with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes:

The Playlist – “This is a brilliantly constructed, whip-smart, and laugh-out-loud-funny romp from a filmmaker whose precision and craft is nearly unparalleled. It’s hard to think of a movie this year that has been as singularly delightful, one that, with each passing moment, reveals something charming or odd or real.”

AV Club – “Soderbergh isn’t exactly hiding a secret drama inside his barrel of laughs and twists. But his comeback project keeps quiet about being one of the sweetest, most affirming movies he’s ever made.”

Rolling Stone – “It’s a terrific, twisty, funny-as-hell crime flick about so-called hicks who decide that making America great again starts right at home.”

Logan Lucky is available to watch on Netflix right now.

