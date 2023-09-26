Search icon

News

26th Sep 2023

Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

Charlie Herbert

Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

Just 10 days after giving birth, she was told she had suspected cancer

A mother has died from cancer just months after giving birth to her “miracle” IVF baby.

Taylor Johnston, 29, passed away last Monday four months after giving birth to her daughter Billie Mae following a lengthy IVF process.

The mother, from Victoria, Australia, and her husband Jesse went through two rounds of IVF before falling pregnant with her daughter.

But just 10 days after giving birth, Johnston was told she was suspected of having cervical cancer, after midwives  discovered a polyp in her cervix during labour.

Following MRI tests and PET scans, doctors found that the disease had spread to her bone marrow and was terminal.

In an update on a GoFundMe page set up for Johnston and her family following the diagnosis, it was announced that the mum passed away on September 18.

“Our beloved Taylor gained her angel wings and is now watching over us,” the update said. 

Since then, tributes have poured in from people close to Taylor.

“Another beautiful soul taken way too soon. Rest in peace, Taylor Johnston, your forever smile, contagious energy and kind spirit will live on,” one said.

Another said: “My beautiful, beautiful Tay, you were the sunshine, you were everything all at once.

“You had a lightness about you that no one will ever replace. My heart breaks for your baby girl and the man of your dreams. My heart is shattered.”

A third said: “My heart is so heavy. Tay, my beautiful best friend .The sunshine in our lives, I am truly lost for words.

“This world is so cruel to take you, but I know you can rest easy now. I love you. I’ll miss you every single day.”

Johnston was a member of Rye Netball club, who released a statement following her passing.

The club described her as a “one of our most loved netballers” who was “loved by all those that she met and shared the court or dance floor with her.”

They added: “A feisty and determined defender on the court and Rye player for the past seven years. It was Taylor’s kind and positive personality that made her the ultimate teammate and friend.

“Together, we will always remember and honour Taylor and the remarkable impact she has had on all that were lucky to meet her. She was the life of the party, always kind, and her laughter was contagious.”

In recent days, donations have flooded in to the GoFundMe, which at the time of writing has raised A$76,652.

You can find the fundraising page here.

Related links:

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers left heartbroken as wife dies just three months after wedding

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

Topics:

Australia,Cancer,Family,ivf

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Babysitting

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Australia

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

By Steve Hopkins

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

Family

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sarah Everard suspect rushed to hospital with head injuries

everard suspect

Sarah Everard suspect rushed to hospital with head injuries

By Danny Jones

Joe Biden says Donald Trump has a problem with “strong women”

Donald Trump

Joe Biden says Donald Trump has a problem with “strong women”

By Rudi Kinsella

Footage released of former tennis star James Blake’s wrongful arrest in New York…

America

Footage released of former tennis star James Blake’s wrongful arrest in New York…

By Ben Kiely

People with many sexual partners need to watch out for monkeypox, says chief doctor

Disease

People with many sexual partners need to watch out for monkeypox, says chief doctor

By Charlie Herbert

Heartless trolls taunt Alec Baldwin with resurfaced ‘wrongful killing’ tweet

Alec Baldwin

Heartless trolls taunt Alec Baldwin with resurfaced ‘wrongful killing’ tweet

By Kieran Galpin

Everyone is saying the same thing about the new video showing Tory staff at lockdown Xmas party

Boris Johnson

Everyone is saying the same thing about the new video showing Tory staff at lockdown Xmas party

By Steve Hopkins

The Creator is being called one of the best sci-fi movies of the decade

The Creator is being called one of the best sci-fi movies of the decade

By Rory Cashin

‘I married my favourite schoolteacher – people think she’s my grandma’

‘I married my favourite schoolteacher – people think she’s my grandma’

By Joseph Loftus

Shakira faces more than eight years in jail after being charged with new offences

Shakira faces more than eight years in jail after being charged with new offences

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

Film

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

By Charlie Herbert

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

Birthday

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

By JOE

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Roma’s new away kit is the most effortlessly cool kit of the summer so far

Football kits

Roma’s new away kit is the most effortlessly cool kit of the summer so far

By Carl Anka

This film director didn’t mince his words about working with Keira Knightley

Film

This film director didn’t mince his words about working with Keira Knightley

By Ellen Tannam

Farewell to Gabby Agbonlahor, Villa Park’s Elvis in Graceland

Aston Villa

Farewell to Gabby Agbonlahor, Villa Park’s Elvis in Graceland

By Kyle Picknell

Prime minister promises UK will not ration energy – but says higher bills are worth it

liz truss

Prime minister promises UK will not ration energy – but says higher bills are worth it

By April Curtin

Premier League clubs could be hit with Fifa transfer bans similar to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Premier League

Premier League clubs could be hit with Fifa transfer bans similar to Barcelona and Real Madrid

By Robert Redmond

We asked you who Conor McGregor looks like with his new specs and the suggestions are glorious

Conor McGregor

We asked you who Conor McGregor looks like with his new specs and the suggestions are glorious

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories