Mother dies just months after giving birth to her daughter following IVF battle

Just 10 days after giving birth, she was told she had suspected cancer

A mother has died from cancer just months after giving birth to her “miracle” IVF baby.

Taylor Johnston, 29, passed away last Monday four months after giving birth to her daughter Billie Mae following a lengthy IVF process.

The mother, from Victoria, Australia, and her husband Jesse went through two rounds of IVF before falling pregnant with her daughter.

But just 10 days after giving birth, Johnston was told she was suspected of having cervical cancer, after midwives discovered a polyp in her cervix during labour.

Following MRI tests and PET scans, doctors found that the disease had spread to her bone marrow and was terminal.

In an update on a GoFundMe page set up for Johnston and her family following the diagnosis, it was announced that the mum passed away on September 18.

“Our beloved Taylor gained her angel wings and is now watching over us,” the update said.

Since then, tributes have poured in from people close to Taylor.

“Another beautiful soul taken way too soon. Rest in peace, Taylor Johnston, your forever smile, contagious energy and kind spirit will live on,” one said.

Another said: “My beautiful, beautiful Tay, you were the sunshine, you were everything all at once.

“You had a lightness about you that no one will ever replace. My heart breaks for your baby girl and the man of your dreams. My heart is shattered.”

A third said: “My heart is so heavy. Tay, my beautiful best friend .The sunshine in our lives, I am truly lost for words.

“This world is so cruel to take you, but I know you can rest easy now. I love you. I’ll miss you every single day.”

Johnston was a member of Rye Netball club, who released a statement following her passing.

The club described her as a “one of our most loved netballers” who was “loved by all those that she met and shared the court or dance floor with her.”

They added: “A feisty and determined defender on the court and Rye player for the past seven years. It was Taylor’s kind and positive personality that made her the ultimate teammate and friend.

“Together, we will always remember and honour Taylor and the remarkable impact she has had on all that were lucky to meet her. She was the life of the party, always kind, and her laughter was contagious.”

In recent days, donations have flooded in to the GoFundMe, which at the time of writing has raised A$76,652.

You can find the fundraising page here.

