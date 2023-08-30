Search icon

30th Aug 2023

More than £100,000 raised for family of hero police officer who died after being hit by train

Joseph Loftus

‘Sgt Graham Saville died a hero’

More than £100,000 has been raised for the family of Sgt Graham Saville who died on Tuesday August 29 after being hit by a train some days before.

Sgt Saville was responded to a call to a residential area in Balderton, near Newark, on Thursday August 24. The call was made over concerns for a man’s safety.

During the incident Sgt Saville was hit by a train while trying to help the man on the line near Newark Northgate Station.

Police confirmed yesterday that Sgt Saville tragically passed away at Queen’s Medical Centre with his family at his bedside.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said yesterday: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The JustGiving page reads: “This is an appeal to the community in order to assist the immediate family of the fallen police officer following a terrible ordeal whereby an officer has given his life in the line of duty whilst saving the life of another individual.

“This is the epitome of policing bravery. This fund will hopefully assist in many areas of their lives as they now come to terms with the tragic outcome. Hopefully one day in time it may help them move forward and bring them some comfort.

“Please help us help this brave selfless officers family. Please continue to give what you can.”

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

