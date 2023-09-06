Search icon

06th Sep 2023

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

Charlie Herbert

He is ‘most likely’ still in the London area

Daniel Khalife, who was awaiting trial on terror charges, has escaped from Wandsworth prison.

The 21-year-old is accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving as a soldier.

He is 6ft 2ins and is believed to have escaped HMP Wandsworth at around 07:50 on Wednesday morning (September 6).

He is of slime build, has short brown hair, and last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red, white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, the Met said.

Daniel Khalife is around 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, police said (Metropolitan Police)

He has links to Kingston and is “most likely” still in the London area.

The public is advised not to approach Khalife if they seen him, and to call 999 immediately, quoting reference CAD 1631/06SEP23.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone with information that may assist in locating Khalife, even if it does not relate to a live sighting.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible. However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

