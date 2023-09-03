Search icon

03rd Sep 2023

Manchester United set to be taken off the market by Glazers

Charlie Herbert

They plan to put the club back on the market in 2025

The Glazers are set to take Manchester United off the market after no one was able to meet their asking price for the club, according to reports.

After putting the club up for sale in November 2022, the Glazer family have been in talks over a sale for the last nine months.

The Glazers have experienced huge backlash from United supporters ever since their takeover in 2005 with protests regularly held by fans before, during and after games throughout their tenure.

Ineos founder Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim have been the two in discussions and reports initially suggested that the Glazers preferred Ratcliffe’s bid as it meant they would’ve been able to retain their shares.

But the Daily Mail reports that a source with long-standing close ties to the family has said the family will be taking the Red Devils off the market with plans to try and sell again in 2025.

According to the source, the Glazers were disappointed when the club didn’t attract multiple serious bidders.

The family apparently hope that by 2025, financial and “environmental” factors may attract more bidders.

These factors include an uplift in TV rights revenue, the expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup to be held in the USA.

They hope these will all lead to them being able to sell the club for between £7 billion and £10 billion.

