12th Dec 2023

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Callum Boyle

Man United starting XI

A huge call

Erik ten Hag has made the huge call to name Raphael Varane in his starting XI to face Bayern Munich.

Varane has fallen out of favour under the Manchester United boss in recent weeks, with the likes of Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw all preferred alongside Harry Maguire.

But fresh off the back of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth at the weekend, Ten Hag has recalled the Frenchman in what is a must-win match for the Red Devils.

United sit bottom of Group A and need to win plus hope that Galatasaray vs Copenhagen ends in a draw in order to qualify for the knockout stages.

There’s also no place in the squad for Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial, who are both reportedly out with illness/injury after being unavailable for training on Monday.

The former Real Madrid defender could be putting himself in the shop window after he was linked with Bayern earlier this year.

Varane is one of several players United are considering moving on to free up space in the wage budget and allow the club to spend money in the January transfer window.

