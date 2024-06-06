Search icon

06th Jun 2024

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane

Simon Kelly

The incident happened on September 3 last year.

A 43-year-old man has been found guilty of headbutting ex-Manchester United captain and pundit Roy Keane.

Scott Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, pleaded not guilty to common assault following an incident after a match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3.

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of an incident involving Sky Sports pundits Keane and Micah Richards, with the Irish man allegedly headbutted.

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane after Premier League match

Following the alleged incident, the Met Police released a statement saying: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.”

According to The Athletic, the incident happened towards the end of the game, after Alejandro Garnacho’s apparent winner for United was ruled offside.

Keane and Richards were walking from the studio to the pitch when Mr Law confronted the former Manchester United captain.

CCTV of the incident which circulated on social media shows Richards confronting the man after the incident to break up the fracas.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said at the time: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Man United ended in explosive style, with Arsenal scoring two quick-fire goals to clinch victory at the Emirates, quickly after Garnacho’s apparent winner was ruled offside.

