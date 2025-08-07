Man faces deportation after lighting cigarette on eternal flame of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

He has been accused of ‘violating a monument erected in memory of the dead’

A man who lit his cigarette using the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be deported from Paris, according to reports.

Footage which has gone viral on social media shows a 47-year-old reportedly homeless man from Morocco climbing over the chain beneath the Arc de Triomphe and lighting a cigarette.

The incident is said to have happened on Tuesday morning and has caused mass debate across France, reports Metro.

L’homme qui a profané la tombe du Soldat inconnu en allumant une cigarette avec la flamme du souvenir a été interpellé à Paris pour violation de sépulture, tombeau, urne ou monument édifié à la mémoire des morts. Il a été placé en garde à vue et a reconnu les faits. À la suite du… — Bruno Retailleau (@BrunoRetailleau) August 5, 2025

France’s interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, said on X: “This unworthy and deplorable act undermines the memory of those who died for France.”

Patricia Miralles, the French minister for war veterans, said that what happened wasn’t ‘not a mere misstep, but a desecration’.

She added: “France will never tolerate the tarnishing of the memory of those who died for her. Never.”

BREAKING:



French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announces that a 47-y-old Moroccan has been identified as the person who lit his cigarette on the Eternal Flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris.



The minister says his permanent residency right will be revoked pic.twitter.com/0dfgosMH4f — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 6, 2025

It was later reported that the man, idenfitied as Hamdi H, will have his residence permit revoked.

Police have accused him of ‘violating a burial site, tomb, cinerary urn, or monument erected in memory of the dead’ which is an offence that could carry a one-year prison sentence and a €15,000 fine.