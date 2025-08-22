Search icon

22nd Aug 2025

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

Joseph Loftus

Footage of the incident has been shared online.

Rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested following an altercation with police in Los Angeles.

Police were called to Ventura Boulevard at 05:30 on Thursday following reports of a man walking the street in his underwear.

Footage of the incident was obtained by TMZ and shared online.

After police arrived at the scene, LAPD claim that the singer ‘charged’ at them before being placed under arrest on suspicion of battery.

BBC News report that Lil Nas X was then taken to hospital for a possible overdose.

The rapper is expected to release his second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year.

Lil Nas X was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award after winning it for Old Town Road in 2019.

