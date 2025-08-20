Legendary judge Frank Caprio has died aged 88

The nicest judge in the world.

Legendary judge, Frank Caprio, has sadly died at the age of 88.

Caprio, who was well known for his show Caught in Providence, died peacefully following a ‘long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer’.

In a lengthy post shared to his Instagram, his death notice reads: “Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

It continued: “He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

“His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

A number of Caprio’s clips from Caught in Providence went viral on TikTok earning him the title of the nicest judge in the world. RIP.