Search icon

News

29th Feb 2024

Leeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of stand while celebrating goal

Joseph Loftus

Leeds United have issued a statement.

A Leeds United fan was taken to hospital after he fell from the top tier at Stamford Bridge while celebrating a goal scored against Chelsea.

The two teams met for the FA Cup fifth round last night with Chelsea eventually going home the winners following a final minute third goal taking it to 3-2.

However it was in the opening ten minutes of the game when Leeds went ahead 1-0. As Leeds fan celebrated in the stands, Leeds United confirmed that an “incident” took place.

In a later statement they wrote: “Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first half of tonight’s FA Cup game.

“The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.”

Chelsea issued a similar statement.

Footage shared on social media shows the moment the fan falls from the stands. A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that the fan’s family have been informed.

They said: “Officers, alongside paramedics and staff from Chelsea FC, responded to an injured man in the away end during the match with Leeds United on Wednesday, 28 February.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition. His family has been informed.”

Read more:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Breaking News

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

By Nina McLaughlin

Millennials set to become the ‘richest generation in history’

Generations

Millennials set to become the ‘richest generation in history’

By Charlie Herbert

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

dave myers

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

By Lee Costello

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

Chelsea

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

By Lee Costello

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

Enterntainment

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

By Stephen Porzio

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories