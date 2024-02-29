Leeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of stand while celebrating goal

Leeds United have issued a statement.

A Leeds United fan was taken to hospital after he fell from the top tier at Stamford Bridge while celebrating a goal scored against Chelsea.

The two teams met for the FA Cup fifth round last night with Chelsea eventually going home the winners following a final minute third goal taking it to 3-2.

However it was in the opening ten minutes of the game when Leeds went ahead 1-0. As Leeds fan celebrated in the stands, Leeds United confirmed that an “incident” took place.

In a later statement they wrote: “Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first half of tonight’s FA Cup game.

“The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.”

Chelsea issued a similar statement.

Footage shared on social media shows the moment the fan falls from the stands. A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that the fan’s family have been informed.

They said: “Officers, alongside paramedics and staff from Chelsea FC, responded to an injured man in the away end during the match with Leeds United on Wednesday, 28 February.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition. His family has been informed.”

