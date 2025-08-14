Search icon

News

14th Aug 2025

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow

Joseph Loftus

The message will last around six minutes.

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow morning.

The King’s speech will last around six minutes and will echo a similar address which was given by grandfather, King George VI, when he announced the end of the Second World War on this date in 1945.

To mark the anniversary of this speech, King Charles has recorded a special message to the Nation, Realms, and Commonwealth.

In it he will pay tribute to those who fought and died in the Pacific and Far East, marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

He is expected to say that their sacrifice ‘shall never be forgotten’.

Charles will describe how the heroes of VJ Day gave ‘us more freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected’.

The King is also expected to comment on the selfless determination of ‘our greatest generation’ who helped win the war.

The speech was recorded last week in the Morning Room at Clarence House.

The message will be broadcast at 7.30am tomorrow morning as commemorations take place over the world.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

celebrity

Ibiza Final Boss launches music career with song on Spotify

By Dan Seddon

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

Four items every Brit needs to have in their car from Friday morning

By Erin McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

a levels

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

By Ava Keady

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

By Joseph Loftus

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

By Erin McLaughlin

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

By Joseph Loftus

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

Football

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

By Ava Keady

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

Affiliate

‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

By Stephen Porzio

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

Community

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act passes 500,000 signatures

By Dan Seddon

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

a levels

A Level student calls out the BBC and says Free Palestine live on air

By Ava Keady

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

Uefa says ‘stop killing children’ banner was not political

By Joseph Loftus

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

Chikungunya cases almost triple in UK after significant rise

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

150 people evacuated from major London hospital after chemical ‘explosion’

By Joseph Loftus

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

Football

Anfield crowned stadium fans most want to visit in England

By Ava Keady

One of the best action movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man dies after falling overboard Norwegian Cruise Line

Breaking News

Man dies after falling overboard Norwegian Cruise Line

By Ava Keady

Surprise supplement that’s starting to go viral for ‘preventing hangovers’

Affiliate

Surprise supplement that’s starting to go viral for ‘preventing hangovers’

By Kat O'Connor

One of the best thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories