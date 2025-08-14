The message will last around six minutes.

King Charles will address the nation tomorrow morning.

The King’s speech will last around six minutes and will echo a similar address which was given by grandfather, King George VI, when he announced the end of the Second World War on this date in 1945.

To mark the anniversary of this speech, King Charles has recorded a special message to the Nation, Realms, and Commonwealth.

In it he will pay tribute to those who fought and died in the Pacific and Far East, marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

He is expected to say that their sacrifice ‘shall never be forgotten’.

Charles will describe how the heroes of VJ Day gave ‘us more freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected’.

The King is also expected to comment on the selfless determination of ‘our greatest generation’ who helped win the war.

The speech was recorded last week in the Morning Room at Clarence House.

The message will be broadcast at 7.30am tomorrow morning as commemorations take place over the world.