Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after incredibly nasty injury

Kevin Hart has revealed that he is wheelchair bound following a nasty injury.

Taking to Instagram, the comic told his 178 million that he was trying out “some young stuff” when he got into trouble and hurt himself bad.

He captioned the video: “44 and sitting my ass down”. In the clip Hart says: “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! “What the fk am I doing???? I blew my s***. I’m done. FML.

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair cuz he tried to do the 40 yard dash against a former NFL player and completely tore his lower abductor, I'm glad he's making fun of himself💀 pic.twitter.com/77mISzbcOo — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 24, 2023

The Jumanji star revealed he suffered the accident while foolishly competing with former NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

Hart said: “This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

Hart then attempted a 40-yard sprint and “blew all my s*”, revealing that he is now unable to walk.

While Hart didn’t disclose any specific injury he did pan the camera down saying: “I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk.

“Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It’s over.

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest st ever, now I can’t walk.”

