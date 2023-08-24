Search icon

News

24th Aug 2023

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after incredibly nasty injury

Joseph Loftus

‘What the f* am I doing???? I blew my st….I’m done’

Kevin Hart has revealed that he is wheelchair bound following a nasty injury.

Taking to Instagram, the comic told his 178 million that he was trying out “some young stuff” when he got into trouble and hurt himself bad.

He captioned the video: “44 and sitting my ass down”. In the clip Hart says: “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! “What the fk am I doing???? I blew my s***. I’m done. FML.

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

The Jumanji star revealed he suffered the accident while foolishly competing with former NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

Hart said: “This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

Hart then attempted a 40-yard sprint and “blew all my s*”, revealing that he is now unable to walk.

While Hart didn’t disclose any specific injury he did pan the camera down saying: “I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk.

“Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It’s over.

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest st ever, now I can’t walk.”

Get better soon champ.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I’m a mum of 12 and I’m sick of B&M’s Christmas stuff – I can’t afford it’

‘I’m a mum of 12 and I’m sick of B&M’s Christmas stuff – I can’t afford it’

By Joseph Loftus

93-year-old grandma’s reaction to her ex dying goes viral

Death

93-year-old grandma’s reaction to her ex dying goes viral

By Steve Hopkins

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

Animals

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Brits on £45k salaries will need government help to pay energy bills – Chancellor says

Chancellor

Brits on £45k salaries will need government help to pay energy bills – Chancellor says

By Jack Peat

Mystery never before seen clip from 9/11 suddenly surfaces online

9/11

Mystery never before seen clip from 9/11 suddenly surfaces online

By Charlie Herbert

Man ‘dug for days’ with his bare hands to save five-year-old trapped down well

Morocco

Man ‘dug for days’ with his bare hands to save five-year-old trapped down well

By Kieran Galpin

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann ‘overheard’ her mum admit ‘we took her’

Maddie McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann ‘overheard’ her mum admit ‘we took her’

By Steve Hopkins

Afghanistan: Women’s rights protest broken up by Taliban

Afghan women

Afghanistan: Women’s rights protest broken up by Taliban

By Charlie Herbert

Ex-minister behind covid Test and Trace reveals government considered killing every cat in UK

Animals

Ex-minister behind covid Test and Trace reveals government considered killing every cat in UK

By Steve Hopkins

Jose Mourinho advises Mauricio Pochettino on how to handle Romelu Lukaku

Football

Jose Mourinho advises Mauricio Pochettino on how to handle Romelu Lukaku

By Callum Boyle

First ever photo of the Moon’s south pole released

First ever photo of the Moon’s south pole released

By Joseph Loftus

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

By Steve Hopkins

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By Charlie Herbert

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

By JOE

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

Football

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to second cup final with ridiculous last minute assist

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: An emotional Dirk Kuyt reacts to the moment Feyenoord ended their 18-year wait for league glory

Dirk Kuyt

WATCH: An emotional Dirk Kuyt reacts to the moment Feyenoord ended their 18-year wait for league glory

By Simon Lloyd

If you know anyone that’s getting married, Don’t Tell The Bride are taking applications

TV

If you know anyone that’s getting married, Don’t Tell The Bride are taking applications

By Paul Moore

Rugby union veterans see the funny side of Sam Burgess’s defection

Bath Rugby

Rugby union veterans see the funny side of Sam Burgess’s defection

By JOE

Watch Wilfried Bony kill a ball dead with these sensational first touches…

Football

Watch Wilfried Bony kill a ball dead with these sensational first touches…

By Ben Kenyon

Departing Bastian Schweinsteiger posts a special message for Manchester United fans

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Departing Bastian Schweinsteiger posts a special message for Manchester United fans

By Simon Lloyd

PSG progress to Champions League semi-final after late drama

Atalanta

PSG progress to Champions League semi-final after late drama

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories