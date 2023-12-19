Kate Garraway ‘to spend Christmas in hospital with husband Derek’

He is in a ‘very serious condition’

Kate Garraway will spend Christmas in hospital with her husband Derek Draper after he suffered a heart attack.

Draper is in a “very serious condition” in hospital, and Kate’s Good Morning Britain co-stars issued an update following his hospitalisation.

Presenter, Charlotte Hawkins told viewers: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Richard Madeley added: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”

Kate Garraway has not left her husband’s bedside since the tragedy unfolded, and is set to spend Christmas by his side in hospital.

A source told the Sun that she has been holding vigil by Derek 24/7.

The heart attack came as a massive shock for the family as Derek had been doing well after years of health issues.

The former political advisor has been in and out of hospital since contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Derek was placed in an induced coma after he was diagnosed with the virus.

He has faced multiple health issues ever since, including liver damage and brain inflammation.

A source close to Kate Garraway told The Sun that he is a fighter.

They said Derek had been “in great spirits” prior to the heart attacks and was looking forward to Christmas with his family.

“This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him,” they said.

