Search icon

News

02nd Feb 2024

Kate Garraway arrives at husband’s funeral as daughter carries dad’s coffin

Nina McLaughlin

Derek Draper’s funeral is taking place today

Kate Garraway was seen looking emotional as she turned up to her husband Derek Draper’s funeral today (February 2).

The family are laying Derek to rest after he died aged 56 on January 5.

Garraway donned a long black coat and pearl necklace as she turned up to the service.

The couple’s teenage daughter Darcey joined others in carrying her father’s coffin.

Other guests to the event included Sir Elton John, as well as Garraway’s Good Morning Britain colleagues Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

Draper passed away last month aged 56

Garraway and Draper married in 2005, celebrating their 18th anniversary in September last year. The couple have two children together.

The former political adviser had spent 13 months in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020 and was said to be one of the UK’s longest-suffering COVID patients.

The virus had left him with extensive damage to his organs and needed daily care, Sky News reports.

In a heartbreaking statement on Instagram last month, the TV presenter announced that her “darling husband” had died and she had been “holding his hand throughout his last long hours”.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

She continued: “I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

BBC

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

By George McKay

Woman who fell through window trying to break into house comes forward on national television

Woman who fell through window trying to break into house comes forward on national television

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Andrew Tate roasted by South Park in latest episode

Andrew Tate roasted by South Park in latest episode

By Steve Hopkins

Drug dealer caught after posting picture of Stilton cheese online

Carl Stewart

Drug dealer caught after posting picture of Stilton cheese online

By Claudia McInerney

TikTok investigating Andrew Tate after users demand he’s removed from platform

Andrew Tate

TikTok investigating Andrew Tate after users demand he’s removed from platform

By Charlie Herbert

Boris Johnson has survived a vote of no confidence in his leadership

Conservative

Boris Johnson has survived a vote of no confidence in his leadership

By Ava Evans

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on conspiracy drug trafficking charge

Crime

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on conspiracy drug trafficking charge

By Kieran Galpin

EU president tells Tory leader candidates Brexit withdrawal agreement is not up for renegotiation

Brexit

EU president tells Tory leader candidates Brexit withdrawal agreement is not up for renegotiation

By Oli Dugmore

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 384

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 384

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

PlayStation

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

By Charlie Herbert

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

‘I only wash clothes once a year – people think it’s vile but I love seeing the dirty water’

‘I only wash clothes once a year – people think it’s vile but I love seeing the dirty water’

By Nina McLaughlin

Man, 21, who thought he had back ache dies from cancer within days

back pain

Man, 21, who thought he had back ache dies from cancer within days

By Charlie Herbert

Teenagers who killed Brianna Ghey have been named

Teenagers who killed Brianna Ghey have been named

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Spacey granted unconditional bail after appearing in UK court on sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey granted unconditional bail after appearing in UK court on sex assault charges

By Charlie Herbert

Live: UFC 196 press conference – Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz face off

Conor McGregor

Live: UFC 196 press conference – Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz face off

By JOE

Coronation Street unveils brand new set

Coronation Street unveils brand new set

By Anna O'Rourke

The myth of the “young” Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard

The myth of the “young” Jesse Lingard

By Conan Doherty

Liverpool interested in signing Paulo Dybala, depending on one factor

Juventus

Liverpool interested in signing Paulo Dybala, depending on one factor

By Reuben Pinder

Disappointing PPV numbers could mean great news for Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor

Disappointing PPV numbers could mean great news for Nate Diaz

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories