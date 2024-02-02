Kate Garraway arrives at husband’s funeral as daughter carries dad’s coffin

Derek Draper’s funeral is taking place today

Kate Garraway was seen looking emotional as she turned up to her husband Derek Draper’s funeral today (February 2).

The family are laying Derek to rest after he died aged 56 on January 5.

Garraway donned a long black coat and pearl necklace as she turned up to the service.

The couple’s teenage daughter Darcey joined others in carrying her father’s coffin.

Other guests to the event included Sir Elton John, as well as Garraway’s Good Morning Britain colleagues Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005, celebrating their 18th anniversary in September last year. The couple have two children together.

The former political adviser had spent 13 months in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020 and was said to be one of the UK’s longest-suffering COVID patients.

The virus had left him with extensive damage to his organs and needed daily care, Sky News reports.

In a heartbreaking statement on Instagram last month, the TV presenter announced that her “darling husband” had died and she had been “holding his hand throughout his last long hours”.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

She continued: “I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”