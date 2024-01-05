Kate garraway's husband Derek Draper dies aged 56

Kate Garraway has announced the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Draper, who was an author former political adviser, had been living with extreme long-term health complications from Covid since testing positive for the disease in March 2020.

In a statement on Instagram, the TV presenter said her “darling husband” had died and she had been “holding his hand throughout his last long hours”.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

She continued: “I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Commenting on her Instagram post announcing Draper’s passing, Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball wrote: “Heartbroken for you and your children Kate. so much love coming your way from so many. May Derek’s star always shine brightest for you.”

TV presenter Gaby Roslin commented: “Oh Kate I’m so sorry. Sending you my deepest sympathies to you and your family”

Journalist and presenter Victoria Derbyshire said: “Kate I am so so so sorry for you and your gorgeous children. As a family unit the four of you have been immense. Sending so much love and strength to you all.”

And comedian Alan Carr penned: “Oh Kate that’s so awful. Sending you so much love and the deepest condolences.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005, celebrating their 18th anniversary in September last year. The couple have two children together.

The former political adviser had spent 13 months in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020 and was said to be one of the UK’s longest-suffering COVID patients.

He was put into an induced coma in April 2020 and did not wake from it until October that year.

The virus had left him with extensive damage to his organs and needed daily care, Sky News reports.

Draper was able to return home from hospital in April 2021 but still required round the clock treatment and had not regained his speech.

In August 2022, Garraway revealed her husband had been rushed to hospital with “severe life threatening sepsis.”

Last month, Draper reportedly suffered a heart attack which had left him in a “very serious condition.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been open about her husband’s health battle, having made two documentaries about his struggle. Both programmes won National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

In a post on Instagram in 2022 after the second documentary received a nomination, Garraway wrote: “The reason we made the documentary was to highlight carers, professional carers, and carers who are doing it for love and the tough challenges that that involves.

“As much as you don’t begrudge doing it, it’s very hard. You saw me frustrated, depressed, emotional, and I’ve been all of those and more in recent weeks and months.

“That’s the thing about caring; you want it to carry on because you want the person surviving and with you. But there isn’t an end point, and it doesn’t get any easier.”

Last year, Garraway published her book, The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism, which detailed how her and her family’s lives had been thrown into turmoil after Draper fell ill,

“It’s a constant cycle of loving and losing, gratitude at surviving and grief for what’s been lost,” she said. “This book tells the story of how I am learning to find love and strength to help my family thrive and I hope what I have learned helps you to get through your own challenges.”