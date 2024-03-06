Search icon

News

06th Mar 2024

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

Ryan Price

It’s a brilliant little innovation that saves countless turtles.

The Japanese have always been renowned for their futuristic approach to life along with their engineering prowess.

Their newest infrastructural advancement has been created to protect one of the world’s most lovable little creatures.

Rail workers in the country have designed a new system of miniature tunnels that run underneath the country’s rail network, with the aim of ensuring the safety of turtles who find themselves getting trapped and killed in between the train tracks.

Turtles getting killed by trains has become a regular occurrence in the Nara Prefecture, located in the centre of the country.

The rail workers teamed up with a nearby aquarium to create the shallow tunnels that allow the reptiles to walk beneath the tracks on their way to the nearby ocean.

The new tunnel system will also inevitably lead to less delays and travel disruptions as fewer turtles get squashed by moving point blades in between blade switches.

According to the Japan Times, disruptions of train operation caused by turtles were reported 13 times in Kyoto and Nara between 2002 and 2014.

The rail staff overall are now trained to inspect areas around the tracks and regularly survey the ditches surrounding the rail network for rogue reptiles.

Any that are found are returned to aquarium staff.

Within the first month of the new tunnel system, at least ten turtles were saved from untimely death.

In a world where sustainability and wildlife preservation is near the top of the agenda list, this story coming out of Japan shows just how pivotal a little bit of innovation and teamwork can be.

A similar scheme was introduced in the UK in the last few years.

Hedgehogs have been vulnerable to extinction for the past decade or so in this country, and a lot of conservationists have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the risk of losing our prickly friends.

Volunteers found a simple yet effective way of helping hedgehogs get around.

‘Hedgehog highways’ were developed as a network of holes through fences and hedges in neighbourhoods and rural areas around the country.

With the average hog travelling 2km a night, providing easy access routes allows them to find food and mates while staying out of harm’s way – and it’s something we can all easily support at home, as this article in The Guardian from 2020 explains.

Similarly, in Costa Rica, the Sloth Conservation Foundation began installing rope bridges to help the slow-moving creatures can traverse the rainforest without connecting with power lines or falling onto busy roads.

Related Links:

Hedgehog sightings rise across the UK after years of decline

Tourists visiting UK wildlife park told to ‘f*** off’ by parrots

People are losing their minds trying to see the snow leopard in this picture

People urged to stay away from huge dead whale on British beach

Topics:

animal,hedgehog,Japan,News,sloth,Turtle

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Viewers feeling sick over ‘brutal’ boiled alive death scene in series labelled ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’

FX

Viewers feeling sick over ‘brutal’ boiled alive death scene in series labelled ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’

By Ryan Price

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

Football

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

OnlyFans

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

By JOE

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Facebook

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Football

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

By Simon Kelly

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Bacon

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

Football

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

By Callum Boyle

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

Entertainment

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

Chelsea

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab £160 worth of free games this month

Gaming

PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab £160 worth of free games this month

By Nina McLaughlin

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

Football

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

By Callum Boyle

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories