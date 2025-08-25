Search icon

25th Aug 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

Joseph Loftus

‘HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY’

Jamie Lee Curtis has finally broken her silence after a video of her promoting Freakier Friday went viral for a number of reasons.

The video was released by Disney as part of the promotion for Freakier Friday and saw Curtis dressed in an outfit she described as a costume for her on-screen character, Tess Coleman.

After the video went live, the comments were bombarded with messages from all across the world.

One person wrote: “Forgive me, I’m distracted.” Another wrote: “Why is this video three hours long?” And a third commented: “Making Michael Myers blush in this clip.”

Now, Curtis herself has released a statement in response to the comments alongside a photo of her in the same outfit doing the peace sign.

Taking to Instagram, the 66-year-old wrote: “I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!

“HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!”

Freakier Friday sees Curtis reunited with Lindsay Lohan 22 years after the original classic first dropped.

The movie hit cinemas not too long ago and has been getting some very favourable reviews.

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George's flags

backlash

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

By Dan Seddon

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

British

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

By Dan Seddon

Jamie Laing's wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

By Ava Keady

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

Health

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

By Dan Seddon

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed 'disgusting' for action with beloved dogs

Dogs

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

By Ava Keady

