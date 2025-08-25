Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

‘HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY’

Jamie Lee Curtis has finally broken her silence after a video of her promoting Freakier Friday went viral for a number of reasons.

The video was released by Disney as part of the promotion for Freakier Friday and saw Curtis dressed in an outfit she described as a costume for her on-screen character, Tess Coleman.

After the video went live, the comments were bombarded with messages from all across the world.

One person wrote: “Forgive me, I’m distracted.” Another wrote: “Why is this video three hours long?” And a third commented: “Making Michael Myers blush in this clip.”

Now, Curtis herself has released a statement in response to the comments alongside a photo of her in the same outfit doing the peace sign.

Taking to Instagram, the 66-year-old wrote: “I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!

“HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!”

Freakier Friday sees Curtis reunited with Lindsay Lohan 22 years after the original classic first dropped.

The movie hit cinemas not too long ago and has been getting some very favourable reviews.