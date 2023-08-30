Influencer complains about the reality of holidaying in Europe and was ‘dying to go home’

‘It’s been three months. We’re just dying to go home at this point’

Mikaela Testa is one of Australia’s biggest influencers – but boy does she hate Italy.

The adult model and TikToker took to the social media site just days ago complaining about her holiday in Italy to her 2.4 million followers.

Sharing a montage of her day on the beautiful island of Capri, Testa says in the video: “If you’re not in Europe this summer and you’re really sad about it, don’t be, please. It is not all it’s cracked up to be.”

So what is it that makes one of Italy’s most loved and fawned over Mediterranean escapes such a living hell? Well Mikaela stumbled across a dead cat, walked down the wrong path for 15 minutes, and said that it was far too hot.

In the clip she can be heard saying: “It takes the entire day to walk to a location you want to go.”

She continues: “I feel like there’s a lot of things…influencers come to these locations and make them look so amazing, and so pretty and so photogenic, but half of it is edited and filtered and not real.

“I hardly see anyone mentioning any negatives, I don’t even want to mention them because I don’t want to be that b****.

“It’s been three months, we’re just dying to go home at this point, we’re just hating, we’re being negative, you get to a point in life where you start to hate everything around you and you just need something stable. Like my own bed my own TV and my cats.”

Sounds so bad.

