31st Aug 2023

Hundreds of job losses at Wilko confirmed as rescue bid collapses

Steve Hopkins

The jobs will formally be made redundant from Monday

A bid to buy Wilko has fallen through putting hundreds of people out of work.

Administrators PwC said 269 roles at the chain’s support centre in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, would be made redundant, along with 14 roles at Wilko subsidiary Kin Limited.

Further redundancies across two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport would be announced from early next week, PwC said.

The retail chain, which employs around 12,500 staff, collapsed earlier this month but its branches have remained open in the hope a buyer could be found.

Joint administrator Jane Steer said: “It’s with great sadness that we announce these redundancies. “We’re incredibly grateful to these team members for the support and dedication they’ve shown to the company, particularly over the last few very difficult weeks.”

PwC said the roles will formally be made redundant from the close of business on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Topics:

Business,Retail,Wilko

