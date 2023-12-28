Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

It has finally been revealed what Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing On Ice will look like following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Rumours have been swirling about whether the presenter would be fronting the dancing series next year after Phillip stood down from all of his responsibilities at ITV.

And now it has been confirmed she will be returning alongside co-host Stephen Mulhern, according to Metro.

Judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return to the panel, and the new presenting duo marks 20 years since Holly and Stephen worked together on hit show Ministry of Mayhem.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, told Metro: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Rumours have circulated for some six months about the future of the show, but it seems apparent Holly always wanted to return to the hit show.

An ITV insider told MailOnline back in June: “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice, she’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.”

“They haven’t discussed contracts yet, as that will take place after the summer as always, but she’s indicated it will be business as usual.”

“There have been all kinds of rumours that she is to leave but she loves the programme and has a long history with it.”

