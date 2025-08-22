Search icon

News

22nd Aug 2025

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

Joseph Loftus

The Bell Hotel were told to stop housing asylum seekers.

Earlier this week, Epping Council won their bid to temporarily block asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel.

Epping Forest District Council sought a High Court injunction to stop migrants from being accommodated at the hotel.

The hotel have now been told they must stop housing asylum seekers by September 12.

However the government is seeking to intervene.

The Home Office are seeking permission to intervene in the case which, if granted, will allow them to appeal the judgement handed down earlier this week.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said closing hotels housing asylum seekers must be done “in a managed and ordered way” as he unveiled government plans to challenge the High Court’s decision.

He told broadcasters: “This government will close all asylum hotels and we will clear up the mess that we inherited from the previous government.

“We’ve made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way.

“And that’s why we’ll appeal this decision.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

FIFA

Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

By Sammi Minion

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

burglary

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

By Ava Keady

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

Famine

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

Entertainment

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

By Ava Keady

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

By Joseph Loftus

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

Entertainment

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

By Ava Keady

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

By Joseph Loftus

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

By Charlie Herbert

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

Football

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

By Sammi Minion

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

Burger King

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

By JOE

Load more stories