Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

The Bell Hotel were told to stop housing asylum seekers.

Earlier this week, Epping Council won their bid to temporarily block asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel.

Epping Forest District Council sought a High Court injunction to stop migrants from being accommodated at the hotel.

The hotel have now been told they must stop housing asylum seekers by September 12.

However the government is seeking to intervene.

The Home Office are seeking permission to intervene in the case which, if granted, will allow them to appeal the judgement handed down earlier this week.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said closing hotels housing asylum seekers must be done “in a managed and ordered way” as he unveiled government plans to challenge the High Court’s decision.

He told broadcasters: “This government will close all asylum hotels and we will clear up the mess that we inherited from the previous government.

“We’ve made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way.

“And that’s why we’ll appeal this decision.”