Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise’s son Mac dies aged 33 of rare cancer

Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise has announced that his son has died of cancer aged 33

The 68-year-old announced that his son Mac, full name McCanna Anthony Sinise, passed away earlier this year on 5 January.

“Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can,” he wrote in a heartbreaking statement.

“As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.”

Sinise paid tribute to his son’s “exceptional” drumming skills in participation in his Lt Dan Band.

“Those were some great times, father and son rockin’ out together for the troops,” he wrote.

Sinise went on to praise his son’s strength in the face of his rare cancer Chordoma, which is a “one in a million” disease affecting around 300 people in the US each year.

“It became more and more challenging as time went on,” Sinise wrote.

Mac had five operations on his spine, and was left paralysed from the waist down.

“While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it,” Sinise continued.

“He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”

He added: “I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad.”