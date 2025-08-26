Flight from London Heathrow makes emergency landing in Russia

What happens next is unknown

A flight from London Heathrow with 311 people on board has been forced to make an emergency landing in Russia.

The Boeing 777-39L(ER) is believed to have suffered an engine failure and requested to land at the city of Nizhnevartovsk in Siberia.

The plane, which was an Air China jet en route to Beijing, landed in the remote city which is in the Russian autonomous region of Khanty-Mansi.

It touched down at 8.17am local time after coming into trouble over Russian airspace.

At the time of writing it is unknown how many British citizens are on board the flight however their families will now face a long wait on their fate.

The Foreign Office warns against all travel to Putin’s country, as British citizens risk detention or prosecution for activities seen as “against Russian interests.”