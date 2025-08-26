Search icon

News

26th Aug 2025

Flight from London Heathrow makes emergency landing in Russia

Joseph Loftus

What happens next is unknown

A flight from London Heathrow with 311 people on board has been forced to make an emergency landing in Russia.

The Boeing 777-39L(ER) is believed to have suffered an engine failure and requested to land at the city of Nizhnevartovsk in Siberia.

The plane, which was an Air China jet en route to Beijing, landed in the remote city which is in the Russian autonomous region of Khanty-Mansi.

It touched down at 8.17am local time after coming into trouble over Russian airspace.

At the time of writing it is unknown how many British citizens are on board the flight however their families will now face a long wait on their fate.

The Foreign Office warns against all travel to Putin’s country, as British citizens risk detention or prosecution for activities seen as “against Russian interests.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

sensitive

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

By Joseph Loftus

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

Migration

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

By Charlie Herbert

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Donald Trump

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

By Charlie Herbert

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

sensitive

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

By Joseph Loftus

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

Football

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

By Sammi Minion

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

mystery thriller

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories