Search icon

News

15th Jan 2024

Five richest men in the world double their money as poorest get poorer

Charlie Herbert

world's richest men

Inequality has dramatically increased since the pandemic

The world’s five richest men have managed to more than double their wealth, whilst the poorest 60 per cent have got poorer.

Since 2020, the fortunes of the five richest men – Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg – currently stands at $869bn (£681.5bn), up from $464bn in 2020. This is an increase of 114 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total wealth of the poorest 4.77 billion people – which is 60 per cent of the world’s population – has gone down by 0.2 per cent in real terms.

The figures come from a report by Oxfam ahead of the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

This is a meeting of political leaders, corporate executives and billionaires from across the globe.

Oxfam says that the gap between the rich and poor is likely to grow and that we will see the first ever trillionaire within 10 years, the Guardian reports.

And at the current rate, world poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years.

The report found that inequality has increased dramatically since the Covid pandemic. The world’s billionaires are some $3.3tn (£2.6tn) richer than in 2020, with their wealth having grown three times faster than inflation.

Whilst living standards have stalled for millions across the globe, seven of the 10 biggest corporations in the world have a billionaire as CEO or principal shareholder.

“People worldwide are working harder and longer hours, often for poverty wages in precarious and unsafe jobs,” the report says. “Across 52 countries, average real wages of nearly 800 million workers have fallen. These workers have lost a combined $1.5tn over the last two years, equivalent to 25 days of lost wages for each worker.”

Business profits have also rocketed in the last couple of years, whilst the cost of living crisis has increased pressure on households across the world.

In the year to June 2023, 148 of the world’s biggest corporations made $1.8tn in total net profits, up 52 per cent on the average net profits from 2018 to 2021.

The report has called for a levy on British millionaires and billionaires, claiming this could bring in £22bn if applied at a rate of between 1 per cent to 2 per cent on net wealth above £10m.

Julia Davies, an investor and founding member of Patriotic Millionaires UK, said: “Just imagine what £22bn a year invested in public services and infrastructure could pay for; improving the lives of every one of us who live in the UK and providing our elderly, young and vulnerable with the care and support they need and deserve.”

Topics:

Billionaires,Elon Musk,Jeff Bezos,Mark Zuckerberg,Money,wealth

RELATED ARTICLES

Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

energy bills

Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

By Charlie Herbert

Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

Business

Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election loss

Boris Johnson

Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election loss

By Ava Evans

Peaky Blinders fans convinced they have spotted crucial details about Tommy Shelby’s secret son

Entertainment

Peaky Blinders fans convinced they have spotted crucial details about Tommy Shelby’s secret son

By Charlie Herbert

Niall Horan’s touching Lewis Capaldi comments hit home now, more than ever

Glastonbury

Niall Horan’s touching Lewis Capaldi comments hit home now, more than ever

By Simon Kelly

Dramatic moment police arrest dad for piercing his son’s ear

America

Dramatic moment police arrest dad for piercing his son’s ear

By Steve Hopkins

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refuses to stand, clap or smile during Trump State of the Union

alexandra ocasio-cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refuses to stand, clap or smile during Trump State of the Union

By Oli Dugmore

Tourists travelling to Europe this week issued “extreme risk warning” as temperatures climb to 50C

Europe

Tourists travelling to Europe this week issued “extreme risk warning” as temperatures climb to 50C

By Rory Cashin

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

By JOE

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

Football

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

By Patrick McCarry

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp set to swoop for one of his former Borussia Dortmund stars

Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp set to swoop for one of his former Borussia Dortmund stars

By Simon Lloyd

Man who spent £75,000 tattooing entire body reveals inside bum was most painful

body modification

Man who spent £75,000 tattooing entire body reveals inside bum was most painful

By Steve Hopkins

Twitter to scrap 140-character limit for Direct Messages…

feature-homepage

Twitter to scrap 140-character limit for Direct Messages…

By Matt Stanger

Danny Boyle confirms he is working on a third 28 Days Later movie

28 Days Later

Danny Boyle confirms he is working on a third 28 Days Later movie

By Wil Jones

The cast list for the ‘Twin Peaks’ revival is absolutely amazing

Twin Peaks

The cast list for the ‘Twin Peaks’ revival is absolutely amazing

By Carl Kinsella

This British couple on holiday in Greece really overestimated the meaning of ‘all-inclusive’

Travel

This British couple on holiday in Greece really overestimated the meaning of ‘all-inclusive’

By Conor Heneghan

Load more stories