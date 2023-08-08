Search icon

News

08th Aug 2023

Five people sit down for a family meal – a week later three are dead

Steve Hopkins

A fourth guest is fighting for his life and needs a liver transplant

Erin Patterson invited her former in-laws, and two others, to lunch two weekends ago.

But within a week, three of the guests she hosted at her home in Leongatha, a small town in Victoria’s Gippsland region, were dead. The fourth remains in hospital fighting for his life.

The 48-year-old cooked for Gail and Don Patterson, and Gail’s sister and her husband, Heather and Ian Wilkinson, on July 29.

All four were much-loved members of the nearby town of Korumburra, some 13 minutes drive away, where Ian is the local Baptist church pastor, the BBC reported.

Hours after the meal, the guests went to the local hospital, for what was then thought to be severe gastro, but were soon transferred to a hospital in Melbourne, 136km away.

Heather, 66, and Gail, 70, died Friday. Don, 70, on Saturday. Ian, 68, remains in a critical condition awaiting a liver transplant.

Police say the guests ate death cap mushrooms – which are highly lethal if ingested.

Erin and her two children are fine. While the youngsters are said to have eaten a different meal, police said both have been taken into state case as a “precaution” in a case that has gripped Australia and now the internet.

It is not clear if Erin, who is separated from her husband – the Patterson’s son, in what has been said as an “amicable” break – ate the same food as her guests, or even if the mushrooms were served at the meal at all.

But, “nefarious activity” has not been ruled out, police told reporters on Monday.

The homicide squad’s Dean Thomas said: “At this point in time, the deaths are unexplained.

“It could be very innocent, but we just don’t know.”

Erin, who cooked the lunch, has reportedly said she had no idea what happened and that she would never hurt her family.

A BBC report quoted her as saying she “can’t fathom what has happened”.

Approached by reporters outside her home, Erin declined to answer questions about the meal she served, but professed her innocence: “I didn’t do anything; I loved them.”

She is also grieving, and labelled Gail, her ex-husband’s late mother, “the mum I didn’t have” and aid her children had lost her grandmother.

“They were some of the best people I’ve ever known… I’m devastated they are gone.”

Related links:

Jonnie Irwin marks emotional ‘last ever’ milestone with his young son

‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper has died aged 58

Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall has died aged 57

Topics:

Australia,mushrooms,poisoning

RELATED ARTICLES

Sex addict who slept with more than 700 men starts bootcamps to teach self-esteem

Australia

Sex addict who slept with more than 700 men starts bootcamps to teach self-esteem

By Jack Peat

Five-year-old dies after being hit by elderly driver

Australia

Five-year-old dies after being hit by elderly driver

By Charlie Herbert

American living in Melbourne is ‘shocked’ Aussie men don’t buy women drinks

America

American living in Melbourne is ‘shocked’ Aussie men don’t buy women drinks

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Taylor Swift officially endorses Joe Biden for president

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift officially endorses Joe Biden for president

By Jade Hayden

Arlene Foster has resigned as First Minister of Northern Ireland

Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster has resigned as First Minister of Northern Ireland

By Claudia McInerney

Theresa May clearly isn’t a fan of Lord Buckethead

Election 2017

Theresa May clearly isn’t a fan of Lord Buckethead

By Robert Redmond

Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera to tick off his bucket list

Bucket List

Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera to tick off his bucket list

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

By Conan Doherty

VIDEO: Fire rips through Dubai skyscraper as city prepares for New Year celebrations

VIDEO: Fire rips through Dubai skyscraper as city prepares for New Year celebrations

By JOE

Netflix viewers stunned after discovering 9875 code hack

Netflix

Netflix viewers stunned after discovering 9875 code hack

By Charlie Herbert

Ilkay Gundogan could leave Barcelona for free

Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan could leave Barcelona for free

By Callum Boyle

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

Simon Jordan reveals he has been battling cancer live on talkSPORT

Cancer

Simon Jordan reveals he has been battling cancer live on talkSPORT

By Charlie Herbert

Woman abandons dog at airport after being told it can’t fly

Woman abandons dog at airport after being told it can’t fly

By Joseph Loftus

British football fan hasn’t missed game for 49 years

Birmingham City

British football fan hasn’t missed game for 49 years

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Only two constituencies support Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Brexit

Only two constituencies support Theresa May’s Brexit deal

By Jean-Emile Jammine

Royal fans convinced Queen dropped hidden clues about Ukraine support

Canda

Royal fans convinced Queen dropped hidden clues about Ukraine support

By Kieran Galpin

Video: Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Edge survives brutal drop test

Samsung Galaxy S6

Video: Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Edge survives brutal drop test

By JOE

The new Star Wars trailer has awakened reaction from man, woman and beast

Film

The new Star Wars trailer has awakened reaction from man, woman and beast

By JOE

McDonald’s Monopoly 2019: All you need to know

Fast Food

McDonald’s Monopoly 2019: All you need to know

By Jujia Li

Karen Carney deletes Twitter account as Leeds’ tweet remains live

Football

Karen Carney deletes Twitter account as Leeds’ tweet remains live

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories