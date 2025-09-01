Search icon

01st Sep 2025

Festivalgoer found dead in ‘pool of blood’ as police launched murder investigation

Joseph Loftus

There’s now fresh demands for the festival to be permanently scrapped.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead at the Burning Man festival.

The man’s body was found at around 9.15pm on Saturday with officers rushing to the location.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said: “Pershing County Sheriff Office deputies and the Bureau of Land Management immediately responded to the campsite and found a single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased.”

The Mirror report that the man was found in a pool of blood.

The victim’s identity remains undisclosed.

His remains have been taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Allen added: “There is no further information available at this time. But it will be released as appropriate to provide for communication, while still preserving the integrity of the complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week.”

Burning Man organisers have released a statement reading: “The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a single white adult male that occurred the night of Saturday, August 30 in Black Rock City.

“Burning Man is cooperating with law enforcement. If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity.

The incident has led to fresh demands for the festival to be permanently cancelled with one person writing: “They just need to get rid of Burning Man because every year someone dies.”

sensitive

