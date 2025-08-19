Epping Council wins bid to block asylum seekers being housed at hotel

The Bell Hotel have been told to stop housing asylum seekers.

Epping Council have won their bid to temporarily block asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel.

Epping Forest District Council sought a High Court injunction to stop migrants from being accommodated at the hotel.

The hotel have now been told they must stop housing asylum seekers by September 12.

BREAKING: Council wins bid to block migrant housing at hotel.



Sky's @ashnahurynag shares the latest from outside the High Court.https://t.co/r7SXRUjQ5s



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/b2FD13S21q — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 19, 2025

Somani Hotels, who own The Bell Hotel, have said that they intend to appeal the decision however the judge turned down the request saying he was ‘not persuaded there is such a compelling reason’.

Epping Forest District Council leader, Chris Whitbread, said that he was “delighted” at the ruling and added it’s “great news for our residents”.

More to follow.