Search icon

News

19th Aug 2025

Epping Council wins bid to block asylum seekers being housed at hotel

Joseph Loftus

The Bell Hotel have been told to stop housing asylum seekers.

Epping Council have won their bid to temporarily block asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel.

Epping Forest District Council sought a High Court injunction to stop migrants from being accommodated at the hotel.

The hotel have now been told they must stop housing asylum seekers by September 12.

Somani Hotels, who own The Bell Hotel, have said that they intend to appeal the decision however the judge turned down the request saying he was ‘not persuaded there is such a compelling reason’.

Epping Forest District Council leader, Chris Whitbread, said that he was “delighted” at the ruling and added it’s “great news for our residents”.

More to follow.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Irish shoppers discovered secret hack to get Ninja devices for cheaper

Irish shoppers discovered secret hack to get Ninja devices for cheaper

By Stephen Hurrell

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

millionaire

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

By Nina McLaughlin

Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

AI

Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

By Her.ie

MORE FROM JOE

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

ossett rufc

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

By Ava Keady

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

By Joseph Loftus

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Finland

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

By Harry Warner

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

News

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

By Sammi Minion

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

LGBT

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

By Ava Keady

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

News

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

By Sammi Minion

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

ossett rufc

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

By Ava Keady

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

TikTok

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

By JOE

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

Affiliate

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

By Jonny Yates

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

jesus

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

By Nina McLaughlin

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

Football

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By JOE

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

By Joseph Loftus

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Finland

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

By Harry Warner

‘We charged guests up to £700 to attend our wedding – and made £97k in profit’

Wedding

‘We charged guests up to £700 to attend our wedding – and made £97k in profit’

By JOE

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

News

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

By Sammi Minion

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

Football

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories