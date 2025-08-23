Search icon

23rd Aug 2025

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

Joseph Loftus

Awful news.

The assistant director of Emily in Paris has died while filming the fifth series of the show in Venice.

Diego Borella, who was 47, is said to have collapsed in front of the crew while preparing to film the final scenes of the latest series.

While medics rushed to attend to Borella, they were unable to save him.

It’s been reported that Borella died from a heart attack, although this yet to be confirmed.

Borella was born in Venice in 1978 and was a successful director and writer who had trained in cities across the world.

Filming for the latest series of Emily in Paris began on August 15 in his native Venice and was due to be completed this Monday.

According to Spanish newspaper, El Mundo, Borella was pronounced dead at 7.30pm following a number of failed resuscitation attempts.

His longtime friend, Mattia Berto said of him: “I have fond memories of Diego; he was a handsome, elegant boy with a lot of style.

“The last time we saw each other was at a dinner in Paris with his best friend and mine, whom I called on Thursday: she was devastated.

“Diego had a great sense of humor, was brilliant, and very talented. His is a young life cut short, so there aren’t many words. Just great sadness.”

