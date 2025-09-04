Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

“They are not ready.”

Donald Trump has sent a warning to Vladimir Putin saying that he will achieve peace in Ukraine.

After his seemingly progressive talks with Putin in Alaska three weeks ago, there has been a depressing lack of progress in achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Instead, Ukraine has been bombarded with attacks in the days and weeks that followed, with a number of attacks being some of the largest since the war began.

Speaking of these attacks, the US President said: “I’ve been watching it, I’ve been seeing it, and I’ve been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy.”

He then sent a warning to Putin, as per Sky News, reading: “Something is going to happen but they are not ready yet.”

He added: “But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done.”

Last night, Trump hosted the Polish leader at the White House and echoed the same words, saying: “You’ll see things happen [if the US is unhappy with Putin’s decisions].”

Putin himself has not yet agreed to talks with Zelenskyy even though Trump had said he would organise.

Putin is currently in Beijing attending a massive Chinese military parade alongside other world leaders, such as North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un.

The three, Putin, Jong-un, and Chinese leader, Xi, have been labelled by many as the new Axis of Evil, and with other news outlets suggesting the three could be on the verge of attempting to form a New World Order.

Just yesterday Putin said in Beijing that he was willing to Zelenskyy, but only if the Ukrainian leader came to Moscow, which Kyiv has refused.

Today, around 30 leaders are expected to meet in Paris, including Zelenskyy who arrived in the French capital last night.

Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and many others will be meeting for the ‘coalition of the willing’.

The reasoning behind the meeting is to assure Kyiv’s security.

A joint call will also be held with Trump later on. Speaking yesterday, Macron said: “We are ready, us Europeans, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.”