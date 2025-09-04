Search icon

News

04th Sep 2025

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

Joseph Loftus

“They are not ready.”

Donald Trump has sent a warning to Vladimir Putin saying that he will achieve peace in Ukraine.

After his seemingly progressive talks with Putin in Alaska three weeks ago, there has been a depressing lack of progress in achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Instead, Ukraine has been bombarded with attacks in the days and weeks that followed, with a number of attacks being some of the largest since the war began.

Speaking of these attacks, the US President said: “I’ve been watching it, I’ve been seeing it, and I’ve been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy.”

He then sent a warning to Putin, as per Sky News, reading: “Something is going to happen but they are not ready yet.”

He added: “But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done.”

Last night, Trump hosted the Polish leader at the White House and echoed the same words, saying: “You’ll see things happen [if the US is unhappy with Putin’s decisions].”

Putin himself has not yet agreed to talks with Zelenskyy even though Trump had said he would organise.

Putin is currently in Beijing attending a massive Chinese military parade alongside other world leaders, such as North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un.

The three, Putin, Jong-un, and Chinese leader, Xi, have been labelled by many as the new Axis of Evil, and with other news outlets suggesting the three could be on the verge of attempting to form a New World Order.

Just yesterday Putin said in Beijing that he was willing to Zelenskyy, but only if the Ukrainian leader came to Moscow, which Kyiv has refused.

Today, around 30 leaders are expected to meet in Paris, including Zelenskyy who arrived in the French capital last night.

Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and many others will be meeting for the ‘coalition of the willing’.

The reasoning behind the meeting is to assure Kyiv’s security.

A joint call will also be held with Trump later on. Speaking yesterday, Macron said: “We are ready, us Europeans, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories