01st Sep 2025

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

Joseph Loftus

Rumours were rife this weekend.

Donald Trump has finally broken his silence regarding the rumours that were spreading like wildfire over the weekend suggesting the President of the United States had died.

Before we get into what Trump has said, let’s look at why the rumours began.

The ‘Donald Trump is dead’ rumour was sparked due to recent photographs of the US president’s bruised hand while he signed an executive order, and now he’s not been seen in public for a total of three days.

Because of this – as well as his second-in-command JD Vance’s exacerbating comments – the phrase ‘Trump is dead’ is dominating platforms such as Facebook and X.

Just this week, vice-president Vance was asked by USA Today if he was prepared to step up to the plate if Trump was struck down by a successful assassination attempt.

“Terrible tragedies happen,” he replied. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Responding to the speculation, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

The President was linking to a post from another user making comments on former president Joe Biden’s health.

The user added that the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours”.

