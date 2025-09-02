Search icon

02nd Sep 2025

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Joseph Loftus

Trump held a press briefing this evening.

Donald Trump has addressed the nation, and the world, this evening.

The White House press conference was due to commence at 2pm local time – however it actually started around 45 minutes later than planned.

As a surprise to some, the bulk of Trump’s announcement was in regards to the Space Command HQ moving to Alabama from Colorado.

However when taking questions from the press, Trump was asked if he had seen the rumours circulating online that he was dead.

Responding to the question, Trump himself replied: “No. Really, I didn’t see that. I have heard, it’s kinda crazy.”

He went on: “Last week I did numerous news conferences and they were all successful, they all went very well. And then I didn’t do one for two days and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him’.

“Biden wouldn’t do ’em for months. You wouldn’t see him. And nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him and now we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.

“But no, I heard that, I get reports. But I didn’t hear that one.”

Trump continued to say that he was ‘very active’ over the weekend before slamming the rumours as ‘fake news’.

