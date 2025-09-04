Search icon

04th Sep 2025

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

Joseph Loftus

17 people have now died.

The number of people killed in the Lisbon tram accident has rose to 17.

They initially reported that 15 people had died while 23 were injured in the crash.

The carriage, or funicular as it is better known, was thought to be at full capacity and transporting some foreign nationals.

In an update, Margarida Castro Martins, who is head of Lisbon’s Civil Protection Agency, said that two people died in hospital overnight.

She also said multiple foreigners were injured in the crash.

It has since been confirmed that the nationalities of some of the 15 injured are as follows:

  • Four Portuguese 
  • Two Germans
  • One Spaniard 
  • One Korean
  • One Cape Verdean
  • A Canadian
  • An Italian
  • One French
  • One Swiss 
  • One Moroccan

The trams are the ‘number one tourist attraction’ in Lisbon, known globally for their bright yellow colours.

Of the deceased, seven were male and eight were female.

The first victim of the crash has been named as brake operator Andre Jorge Goncalves Marques.

Paying tribute to him, a Portuguese transport workers’ union said that they express their deepest and heartfelt condolences.

They said: “We also send our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the accident and wish them a speedy recovery as well as the best recovery to the others injured in the accident.”

At the time of writing, the cause of the crash remains unknown however, Sky News report that the tram ‘veered out of control’ before hitting a building and ‘falling apart like a cardboard box’.

One witness described the vehicle as ‘out of control without brakes’.

While nothing has been confirmed, the Lisbon Firefighters Regiment said that the incident was caused by a ‘cable that came loose’.

An investigation has been launched into the crash by both the Portugal’s public prosecutor’s office and Carris, the company that run the funicular.

A national day of mourning has also been announced in Portugal.

