25th Aug 2025

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

Joseph Loftus

Awful news.

Comedian Reggie Carroll has been shot dead at the age of 52.

Carroll, who was well known as a comedian across the US, was shot and killed in Mississippi.

He was gunned down in Southhaven on Wednesday last week, the police department confirmed in a statement.

It’s been reported as an isolated shooting with only one victim.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim, later identified as Carroll, died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing although the suspect is in custody.

Carroll was often referred to as The Knockout King of Comedy due to the stand-up special he hosted of the same name.

Through years in the comedy scene, Carroll built a big reputation and loyal fanbase, boasting hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

He also made a number of appearances on television including on the variety series Showtime at the Apollo and The Parkers.

Comedian and Oscar winner Mo’Nique paid tribute to Carroll calling him her ‘brother in comedy’.

She said: “This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together.

“That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”

Carroll was 52.

