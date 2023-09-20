Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

Evans has had the ‘all clear’

British radio presenter, Chris Evans, has confirmed that he is cancer free after being diagnosed with skin cancer two months ago.

The DJ shared an email from his surgeon during his Virgin Radio show today (September 20), before telling his co-presenters he was surprised he “lost a night’s sleep” over it.

He said: “I had a phone conversation with my dermatologist, and she told me that… the freckle had moved, metastasised, was malignant… and that I would need treatment, and would have to have it removed.

“So we did, and that was last Thursday. And so, at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer and at quarter-to-five, I didn’t.”

Chris Evans reveals he is clear of cancer, eight weeks after diagnosis https://t.co/HK8oyJ3sBR — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 20, 2023

He said: “And I just found that out last night. And that’s because time is your biggest weapon against it, if you have an abundance of it, and its biggest weapon against you if you have a lack of it.”

Evans added: “If you’re worried about anything, just bear in mind the fact that eight weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer and now I don’t have it at all.”

Confirming his diagnosis back in late August, the 57-year-old said: “We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable. Treatment will happen on the 14th of September.”

