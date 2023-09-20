Search icon

News

20th Sep 2023

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

Charlie Herbert

'I'm 24 and my dream is being a tradwife - I only date men who follow my strict rules'

She hasn’t found her perfect man yet

A young woman whose dream is to be a 1950s-style housewife has explained the strict rules any future partner has to adhere to.

Kelsey Thom, 24, from Australia, dreams of meeting a man, having children and then spending her days at home looking after the kids, cleaning and cooking.

She is what is known as a “tradwife,” a growing group of women who subscribe to old-fashioned, conservative values of staying at home to care for the family.

But she’s got exacting standards that a man needs to meet, and so far no one has been up to the task.

Any man she agrees to go on a date with must organise the date, pick her up and pay for their night out.

The 24-year-old recently appeared on SBS Insight to open up about why she’s so enamoured by the 1950s and the stereotypical gender roles of the period.

She said: “It’s some of the values of the time and it’s a shame we’ve thrown all of them away quite frankly.

“I think we had a strong family unit back then, when people fell in love they stayed married. There’s still merit to having a family unit and having those gender roles.”

She revealed that sometimes she has been in two minds about pursuing things with a man, but decided they weren’t the man for her because she would have to pay half the bills whilst still doing all the cooking and the cleaning.

The aspiring ‘tradwife’ has shared her dating rules (Kelsey Thom/Instagram)

“I have done the 50/50 relationships… and I was not owning who I really was at the time,” Thom said. 

“I still found that I was paying half of the bills, I was doing the cleaning and the cooking. I was like, okay this is what it is and I can’t do this anymore. It’s not for me.”

Her realisation that she wanted a very traditional role in a relationship came when she was bedridden with Crohn’s disease when she was 19.

She explained: “I was working a pretty good job, pretty good wage… but I got struck down with illness and there was a period of about two years where I was more or less bed-ridden. 

“I think when you spend so much time in bed inevitably you end up in a situation where you look around and think about what you have done so far. 

“I looked around and there was nothing. I kind of thought what do I want to see from that perspective in the future. I want to see children that I have raised that are grown adults that love me and I want to be surrounded by a family unit.”

Speaking about what she looks for in a man, Thom told News.com.au: “He has to take care of me during [the dating] process because I am watching to see what type of partner this person will be. It’s an intense process.”

In return, Thom is happy to take care of their children, saying that a woman is the “soft nurturer” whilst the man is the disciplinarian.

She reckoned 95 percent of childcare should be down to the woman.

A quick search on social media for “tradwife” brings up videos from hundreds of women who long for 1950s gender roles.

But many see the trend as being rooted in far-right and alt-right circles, as it encourages submissiveness and chastity from women.

Related links:

‘Anti-feminist’ wants to be treated like ‘1950s housewife’ and ‘cringes’ if she sees a woman buy a drink

Topics:

Family,housewife,Life,Sex and Relationships

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

child birth

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

By JOE

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

By Steve Hopkins

Dad secretly gives son meat and dairy behind vegan wife’s back

Am I the Asshole

Dad secretly gives son meat and dairy behind vegan wife’s back

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ant & Dec call out the Prime Minister over Downing Street Christmas party

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec call out the Prime Minister over Downing Street Christmas party

By Danny Jones

Here’s the countries you can visit without having to quarantine

Here’s the countries you can visit without having to quarantine

By Josh Kaplan

Real-life Ken doll thinks his character in new ‘Barbie’ film should be gay

Barbie

Real-life Ken doll thinks his character in new ‘Barbie’ film should be gay

By Steve Hopkins

Why Jeremy Corbyn and Richard Branson have massive beef right now

Jeremy Corbyn

Why Jeremy Corbyn and Richard Branson have massive beef right now

By Ben Kenyon

Rapper Wiz Khalifa shares revealing airport arrest video

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa shares revealing airport arrest video

By JOE

Sean O’Malley claims he’s allowed to cheat on wife because he ‘pays for everything’

Sean O’Malley claims he’s allowed to cheat on wife because he ‘pays for everything’

By Joseph Loftus

Bayern Munich awarded controversial penalty in seven-goal thriller

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich awarded controversial penalty in seven-goal thriller

By Callum Boyle

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

Bayern Munich

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

By Callum Boyle

Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

By Joseph Loftus

Louis Theroux announces new episodes of hit BBC series

Louis Theroux announces new episodes of hit BBC series

By Joseph Loftus

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

By Stephen Porzio

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

South Korean TV apologise for using Chernobyl image for Ukraine during Olympic ceremony

South Korea

South Korean TV apologise for using Chernobyl image for Ukraine during Olympic ceremony

By Simon Lloyd

France bans companies from using ‘steak’ and ‘sausage’ to describe vegetarian food

Beyond Meat

France bans companies from using ‘steak’ and ‘sausage’ to describe vegetarian food

By April Curtin

Royal Mail issue warning against scams doing the rounds

Royal Mail

Royal Mail issue warning against scams doing the rounds

By Reuben Pinder

Jeff Bezos shooting himself into space next month

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos shooting himself into space next month

By Charlie Herbert

Eddie Hearn and Amir Khan bury hatchet as fighter agrees three-fight deal with Matchroom

Amir Khan

Eddie Hearn and Amir Khan bury hatchet as fighter agrees three-fight deal with Matchroom

By Darragh Murphy

Tom Hardy forced to get embarrasssing tattoo after losing bet to Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hardy forced to get embarrasssing tattoo after losing bet to Leonardo DiCaprio

By Megan Roantree

Load more stories