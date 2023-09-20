Search icon

News

20th Sep 2023

You could get paid thousands to binge watch just three Netflix shows

Charlie Herbert

You can now get paid thousands to binge watch just three Netflix shows

Are you the ultimate binge-watcher?

If you’re the sort of person who can plough through an entire series in one day, then read on.

To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25, Onlinecasinos.com is looking to hire a professional Netflix binge watcher to help them answer one question: which series truly is the most binge-worthy on Netflix?

You’ll be bingeing three of Netflix’s most popular series (according to Netflix’s “most streamed shows of all time”) – Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday.

Then, you’ll need to score them out of 10 on a variety of categories. The winner will need to watch every series over the period of a month.

The successful candidate will be paid £2,000 to sit back and watch all three of the shows, while feasting on snacks.

The criteria you’ll need to score each series on are as follows:

  • Bingeability rating – likeliness of you watching more than 1 episode in each sitting
  • Distractibility rating – how often you found yourself distracted during? (work emails, cooking, texting your pals)
  • Snoozability rating – likeliness to send you to sleep Zzz
  • ‘Take two’ rating – likeliness that you’d re-watch the series?
  • The grand finale rating – just how wow’d you were at the season finale

The £2,000 includes £250 for the lucky winner’s snack and takeaway budget, £150 to cover a yearly Netflix subscription and £1,600 for their binge-ing services.

You can find out more about the role and apply by clicking here. Entries close at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on National Binge Day (25th September) and participants must be 18 or over.

