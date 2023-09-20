You could get paid thousands to binge watch just three Netflix shows

Are you the ultimate binge-watcher?

If you’re the sort of person who can plough through an entire series in one day, then read on.

To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25, Onlinecasinos.com is looking to hire a professional Netflix binge watcher to help them answer one question: which series truly is the most binge-worthy on Netflix?

You’ll be bingeing three of Netflix’s most popular series (according to Netflix’s “most streamed shows of all time”) – Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday.

Then, you’ll need to score them out of 10 on a variety of categories. The winner will need to watch every series over the period of a month.

The successful candidate will be paid £2,000 to sit back and watch all three of the shows, while feasting on snacks.

The criteria you’ll need to score each series on are as follows:

Bingeability rating – likeliness of you watching more than 1 episode in each sitting

Distractibility rating – how often you found yourself distracted during? (work emails, cooking, texting your pals)

Snoozability rating – likeliness to send you to sleep Zzz

‘Take two’ rating – likeliness that you’d re-watch the series?

The grand finale rating – just how wow’d you were at the season finale

The £2,000 includes £250 for the lucky winner’s snack and takeaway budget, £150 to cover a yearly Netflix subscription and £1,600 for their binge-ing services.

You can find out more about the role and apply by clicking here. Entries close at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on National Binge Day (25th September) and participants must be 18 or over.

