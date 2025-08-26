Search icon

26th Aug 2025

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

Joseph Loftus

Police have launched an investigation.

A dog walker has discovered ‘charred’ human remains in woodland.

Police have launched a probe after the ‘burnt’ body of a man was found at Savernake Forest, just outside Marlborough, Wiltshire, at around 8am on Monday.

The witness called the police and detectives immediately launched an investigation into the unusual death, with the area cordoned off as a crime scene.

Forensic work was ongoing throughout yesterday, as Wiltshire Police looked to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The force confirmed that officers were called to a report that “a body had been found in Savernake Forest” – with “a cordon put in place”.

A spokesperson added that “enquiries are ongoing to identify the man’s next of kin”.

Members of the public were warned to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing, however, it’s believed the cordon has since been lifted.

At this stage, police have not said how long the remains are believed to have been in situ or whether they are treating the death as suspicious.

