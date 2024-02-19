Cadbury fans obsessed with new ‘addictive’ Mini Eggs flavour that’s flying off the shelves

Fantastic news for chocolate lovers

The best time of the year is finally here – Mini Eggs are back on our shelves.

Each year, lovers of the Easter treat have to suffer months of drought without the pastel-coloured mini chocolate eggs.

However, this year, it seems they have made a return to the shelves with a special twist.

Cadbury’s have released orange flavour Mini Eggs just in time for the Easter season.

A spokesperson for Cadbury’s said, via The Sun: “The secret is out! Cadbury Mini Eggs are evolving with the first-ever UK flavour development.

“Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange will launch for Easter 2024, with the same crunchy outer shell we know and love, but with an orange-flavoured chocolate centre, bound to get your taste buds tingling.

“Although Cadbury has been keeping this top secret, Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange will be appearing exclusively on shelves at Tesco Group, soon.”

The RRP for the sweet treats is £1.80 for an 80g bag, and can even go for as little as £1.30 if you have a Clubcard to hand.

Fans have shared their excitement for the new orange-flavoured eggs online.

“I need at least 100 bags of these,” one person wrote.

A second put: “As if mini eggs weren’t addictive enough.”

While a third said: I need to find these, two of my favourites rolled into one”.

“Current obsession,” a fourth wrote of the new flavour. “I’m at the stage of my addiction where I’m basically about to crush them up, rack em up and snort them. Also. Don’t do drugs kids. Eat orange mini eggs instead.”