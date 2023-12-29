Search icon

29th Dec 2023

Burglars in £1 million raid of Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion

Jack Peat

The thieves made off with jewellery and watches on Wednesday evening

Burglars broke into Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion on Wednesday evening as the Man City star was playing on Merseyside.

Reports in The Sun newspaper suggest an alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property near Knutsford.

It is believed that the thieves made off with £1 million worth of jewellery and watches.

Members of Grealish’s family and his fiancée Sasha Atwood were watching the televised match at the property when they heard a disturbance.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1722738.”

Grealish, 28, had helped secure a 3-1 win for Manchester City against Everton at Goodison Park before he was informed of the raid.

