Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

The Met Office have spoken.
The Met Office have asked for people living across 64 different parts of England and Wales to consider making an ’emergency kit’ as thunderstorms are set to batter the UK.
According to the Mirror, people have been advised to gather batteries, torches, mobile phone power packs, and other essentials in case electricity is disrupted.
The warning was issued at 2am this morning and is set to stay in place until 5pm.
Some places across the nation could experience 30 to 60mm of rain in just an hour and the showers could lead to surface water flooding.
Potential hail and lightning could cause additional hazards with disruption in some places expected.
Those in the affected areas have been told to prepare for potential powercuts.
The Mirror reports that the Met Office said: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”
“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.”
Regions that are set to be potentially affected are as follows:
North West England
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Cumbria
- Greater Manchester
- Halton
- Lancashire
- Merseyside
- Warrington
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Telford and Wrekin
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Yorkshire and Humer
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Lincolnshire
- North Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York
North East England
- Darlington
- Durham
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Stockton-on-Tees
East of England
- Peterborough
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
South West England
- Gloucestershire
- South Gloucestershire