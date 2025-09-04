Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

The Met Office have spoken.

The Met Office have asked for people living across 64 different parts of England and Wales to consider making an ’emergency kit’ as thunderstorms are set to batter the UK.

According to the Mirror, people have been advised to gather batteries, torches, mobile phone power packs, and other essentials in case electricity is disrupted.

The warning was issued at 2am this morning and is set to stay in place until 5pm.

Some places across the nation could experience 30 to 60mm of rain in just an hour and the showers could lead to surface water flooding.

Potential hail and lightning could cause additional hazards with disruption in some places expected.

Those in the affected areas have been told to prepare for potential powercuts.

The Mirror reports that the Met Office said: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”

“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.”

Regions that are set to be potentially affected are as follows:

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire and Humer

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

East of England

Peterborough

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

South West England