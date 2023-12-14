Search icon

News

14th Dec 2023

British boy who went missing in Spain six years ago has been found

Charlie Herbert

Missing boy Alex Batty sighted in France

A boy from Oldham who went missing in Spain in 2017 has been found in France, French authorities say.

The 17-year-old, answering to the name of Alex Batty, was found in the town of Revel east of Toulouse early on Wednesday morning, the BBC reports.

When he was 11-years-old, Alex went missing whilst on holiday with his mother and grandfather in Spain.

Police launched an investigation when the family didn’t return home.

According to reports, Alex handed himself into police in Revel, near Toulouse, after ‘escaping a spiritual rural community’ in the Pyrenees.

A police source told the BBC that the boy said he had been in France for two years, and bore a resemblance to the last known picture of Alex.

He was in good health and did not say he had been mistreated in any way.

LBC reports that he is now with social services in France.

Greater Manchester confirmed they had been contacted by French authorities “regarding a possible sighting” and are in contact with them.

A spokesperson said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further enquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

Alex reportedly escaped the rural community in the Pyrenees and was picked up by a lorry driver after days hiking through mountains and villages in the upper Aude Valley.

Following his disappearance in 2017, Alex’s grandmother and official guardian Susan Caruana said his mum and grandad had opted for an “alternative lifestyle” with him.

She said: “They didn’t want [Alex] to go to school, they don’t believe in mainstream school.”

Topics:

alex batty,missing persons

RELATED ARTICLES

Missing woman who was stuck in mud for three days found alive thanks to screaming

America

Missing woman who was stuck in mud for three days found alive thanks to screaming

By Charlie Herbert

‘Claustrophobic’ photos show how small the submersible is that went missing during Titanic tour

Atlantic Ocean

‘Claustrophobic’ photos show how small the submersible is that went missing during Titanic tour

By Steve Hopkins

Submarine that went missing on tour of Titanic will ‘run out of oxygen in 48 hours’

Atlantic Ocean

Submarine that went missing on tour of Titanic will ‘run out of oxygen in 48 hours’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Bodycam footage shows the moment boy, 4, ‘fired a gun’ at cops as they were arresting his dad

America

Bodycam footage shows the moment boy, 4, ‘fired a gun’ at cops as they were arresting his dad

By Charlie Herbert

Man who checked in terrorist onto 9/11 flight says it still haunts him

9/11

Man who checked in terrorist onto 9/11 flight says it still haunts him

By Charlie Herbert

Children buried under rubble as Russian airstrike wipes out hospital

hospital

Children buried under rubble as Russian airstrike wipes out hospital

By Charlie Herbert

Bin collections and bus services at risk this Christmas as workers quit to drive HGVs

Binman

Bin collections and bus services at risk this Christmas as workers quit to drive HGVs

By Charlie Herbert

Stormzy donates £500k to scholarships for disadvantaged students

black lives matter

Stormzy donates £500k to scholarships for disadvantaged students

By Wayne Farry

Expert helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann reveals ‘a lot of evidence showing she was trafficked’

Julia Wendell

Expert helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann reveals ‘a lot of evidence showing she was trafficked’

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

GTA V

PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

beverly hills cop 4

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

By Charlie Herbert

Why are fans convinced Tom Holland has proposed to Zendaya?

celebrity news

Why are fans convinced Tom Holland has proposed to Zendaya?

By Ryan Grace

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

Dubai

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

By Charlie Herbert

Tesco recalls Christmas staple because it may contain moths

Tesco recalls Christmas staple because it may contain moths

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix renews its ‘best new show’ with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just a month after adding it

Netflix renews its ‘best new show’ with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just a month after adding it

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Senior doctors warn London hospitals could be overwhelmed by Covid

Coronavirus

Senior doctors warn London hospitals could be overwhelmed by Covid

By Reuben Pinder

Watching horror movies can help you burn calories and lose weight, study suggests

Movies

Watching horror movies can help you burn calories and lose weight, study suggests

By Rich Cooper

Game of Thrones star has a cracking story about just how weird fans of the show are

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star has a cracking story about just how weird fans of the show are

By Paul Moore

Fight fans loved Michael Page’s Fortnite celebration after he made opponent give up

Bellator

Fight fans loved Michael Page’s Fortnite celebration after he made opponent give up

By Darragh Murphy

Martin O’Neill speaks the unquestionable truth about Neymar

2018 FIFA World Cup

Martin O’Neill speaks the unquestionable truth about Neymar

By Ben Kiely

Man United and Liverpool to do battle for Swiss phenomenon

Basel

Man United and Liverpool to do battle for Swiss phenomenon

By Tom Victor

Load more stories