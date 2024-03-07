Search icon

News

07th Mar 2024

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

Ryan Price

Southampton

Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed and injured after travelling to the Italian capital for their team’s Europe League round of 16 match.

According to Italian news service Agenzia Nova, the England fans were set upon by a gang of six or seven masked men at around midnight last night in the Monti area, close to the Colosseum.

The employees at nearby restaurants apparently raised the alarm after witnessing the incident.

Police found both men bleeding on the ground when they arrived at the scene.

The gang injured the two men with stab punctures to their legs in an attempt to take their wallets and phones.

The 28 year old was taken to San Giovanni hospital, having suffered three stab wounds to his left thigh.

The 29 year old was taken to Umberto I Polyclinic for treatment to several stab wounds to his right thigh.

The England fans were planning to watch their team take on Italian giants Roma at the Olympic Stadium later this afternoon.

Topics:

attack,Fans,Football,Italy,News,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

Football

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

By Lee Costello

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

Man City create history in Champions League win

Champions League

Man City create history in Champions League win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

Christian Horner

Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

By Charlie Herbert

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

By Nina McLaughlin

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

Christian Horner

Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

By Charlie Herbert

Parents warned over Cruella star Emma Stone’s new film dropping today

Cruella

Parents warned over Cruella star Emma Stone’s new film dropping today

By Ryan Price

One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

Academy Awards

Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

By Stephen Porzio

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

By Nina McLaughlin

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

CBB

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

By Ryan Price

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

By Charlie Herbert

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

By Charlie Herbert

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories