Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed and injured after travelling to the Italian capital for their team’s Europe League round of 16 match.

According to Italian news service Agenzia Nova, the England fans were set upon by a gang of six or seven masked men at around midnight last night in the Monti area, close to the Colosseum.

The employees at nearby restaurants apparently raised the alarm after witnessing the incident.

Police found both men bleeding on the ground when they arrived at the scene.

The gang injured the two men with stab punctures to their legs in an attempt to take their wallets and phones.

The 28 year old was taken to San Giovanni hospital, having suffered three stab wounds to his left thigh.

The 29 year old was taken to Umberto I Polyclinic for treatment to several stab wounds to his right thigh.

The England fans were planning to watch their team take on Italian giants Roma at the Olympic Stadium later this afternoon.