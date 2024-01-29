Search icon

News

29th Jan 2024

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

Kat O'Connor

Madeleine McCann has been missing since 2007

There has reportedly been a breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case. Police investigating the British toddler’s disappearance have confirmed a prime suspect will testify in court.

The close friend of Christian Brückner will allegedly appear in court next month.

Brückner is set to go on trial in February, but the charges are not related to Madeleine McCann’s case.

He is due to be charged with two offences of sexual abuse of children. He is also facing three offences of aggravated rape.

Helge Busching was one of the last people to see Brückner before Madeleine McCann was reportedly kidnapped.

Brückner is currently in prison after he was found guilty of the rape of an elderly American woman.

The criminal has never officially been linked to Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, but police confirmed they were investigating a sex offender on suspicion of murder.

German media claimed the suspect was called ‘Christian B’.

Brückner often frequented the area where Madeleine McCann went missing, according to reports.

Busching previously told police that he met up with Mr. Brueckner at a music festival in Spain in 2008. During their time at the festival, the suspect reportedly discussed the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Busching told the publication Bild that his former friend told him Madeleine ‘didn’t scream’.

“I thought: ‘He knows that. He has something to do with it’. But he also checked that I understood that and then left at night,” he shared.

He said Brückner was nowhere to be found the following morning.

Police failed to take his claims seriously until 2017.

Madeleine’s parents remain hopeful that she may be found one day.

They stated on their website: “Efforts continue with the same determination, commitment, and vigour.”

Topics:

Madeleine McCann

