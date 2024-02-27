Boyzone’s Shane Lynch slams Taylor Swift for ‘performing demonic rituals’ at her concerts

“A lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising.”

Shane Lynch of Boyzone fame has slammed Taylor Swift for ‘performing demonic rituals’ at her concerts.

The pop superstar has been taking the world by storm with The Eras Tour, but Lynch thinks that there are certain elements of the show that are on the darker side.

“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising,” the born-again Christian told Sunday World.

“You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies.”

He continued: “Even down to Taylor Swift – one of the biggest artists in the world – you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage.

“But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

“When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment – more of the hip-hop side of things – there is a lot of hidden Satanic [imagery] and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real,” he added.

“Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel.”

It’s not the first time Lynch has slammed pop stars for being ‘demonic’. Last year, he told a Premier Christian Radio podcast that Beyonce and Sam Smith were “so demonic it’s unbelievable”.

It’s also not the first time Swift has come under fire for supposed witchcraft and Satanism.

Her performance of ‘willow’ during The Eras Tour has particularly riled some people, which features a performance of some form of dancing ritual.

The pop powerhouse was also called out by certain people on the internet for making “the sign of the horns” during her show, which is said to be a Satanic symbol.